History coming down in Schleswig

As community members occupied sidewalk seating to observe, Krohnke Construction, with assistance from Kragel Inc., took down two buildings, each more than a century old, at the corner of 2nd Street and Birch Street in Schleswig on Monday.
The deteriorating buildings had been taken over by the city, and once the ground is leveled, the properties will be sold by sealed bids. Schleswig Mayor Bob Andresen said there are already four prospective buyers.
The two buildings that were demolished had a common wall, but the next building, The Spur, has its own outer wall.
Andresen said before the demolition took place, the structures were declared clear of asbestos by the Department of Natural Resources.
The wood from the buildings will be burned, and Krohnke Construction will take care of the remaining building materials.
The corner building was built by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Andresen said an attempt was made to save the masonry that bore the IOOF initials, but it could not be done. Had it been salvaged, it would have been displayed at the library.
A business that later operated out of that building was known locally as Fritz’s Place, for Fritz Miller. A bar and grill was on the main floor. Schleswig residents recalled buying huge hamburgers for 25 cents. A bowling alley was in the basement.
Following is a history of the two buildings, plus what is now The Chrome Spur building, courtesy of Larry Grill, a Schleswig historian.
Schleswig started when the railroad came through in 1899 and dropped a siding on this site. It missed the two former town sites of Morgan and Hohenzollern. Businesses from the former sites moved to the new site.
Jurgen Schroeder, the moving force from Hohenzollern, moved building and all to the new town. He had the three buildings on the north end of the street (2nd Street).
Fourteen years later, on Christmas Eve 1913, a fire started in the buildings; they all burned down. It left a huge hole in the business district.
One of the fraternal organizations in town, the International Order of Odd Fellows, stepped up to build a new meeting place and social center for the community. It was completed in 1915. It had a dance floor and meeting room on the second floor, a bar and grill on the main floor and a bowling alley in the basement. It was a great boost to the community.
The Odd Fellows became a large and very active organization in the community from earliest days of the town until it disbanded in the 1940s.
Herbert Babbe bought the building and divided the second floor into apartments and Fritz Miller operated the bar and grill and the bowling alley until sometime around 1970.
John Kolbaum bought the building and converted it to the Sirloin Steak House, which operated until approximately 1990.
Everett Evers bought the building but it remained unoccupied until the city took it over.
It was the architectural center piece in the town for over a hundred years.
The building next door (just north of The Chrome Spur) was a pool hall built by William Schroeder and went through a number of owners and operators over the years. They included Will Schroeder, Herbert Hamann, Benn Witt, Dale McMillian, Walt Friederichsen and more.
In 1980, John Kolbaum bought it and attached it to the Sirloin Steak House under the name the Hereford Lounge. In later years, a portion of it was used as the Shear Delight Beauty Salon.
The third lot, where the building is still standing, was the location of the movie theater for many years and hosted a number of other businesses. It is now the home of The Chrome Spur.