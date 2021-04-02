Hoaglund finds new use for Kiron gas station building

People in Kiron still call the gas station the Quik Mart, even though it has had several other names over the years.
Most recently it was called Andy’s Quick Stop, but that closed about a year ago. The underground gas tanks were removed in November.
Today the building has a new lease on life as the home for Grainery & Co., which is a woodworking shop and graphic design workspace for Kiron native Jen Hoaglund, who is also a member of the town’s city council.
Her connection to the building runs deep because her grandmother, Wilma Sievers, owned the Kiron Standard Café that was located in the front part of the building in the 1970s.
Hoaglund’s mother, Kay Blunk, worked as a waitress at the café as a teenager.
Her grandmother just celebrated her 101st birthday.
“She lives in Denison at Oakwood Apartments and still drives and has a better night life than I do,” Hoaglund said.
Hoaglund is a 2002 Denison High School graduate; she moved to Omaha, Nebraska, after high school to study graphic design at The Creative Center.
She worked in Omaha for a while and moved back to Kiron in 2008.
The empty gas station turned out to be an ideal space for Hoaglund’s needs.
“Three years ago I started the woodworking hobby in my garage,” she said. “My husband (Todd) kicked me out of the garage when he uncovered his Harley and saw that it was covered in sawdust.”
She bought a small “she shed” and worked there for about a year.
“Then it got too big,” Hoaglund said.
She decided to buy the gas station building and moved her graphic design and studio workspace into the café part of the building and the woodworking equipment into the gas station area on the east side.
She has been in the building for about a month.
Hoaglund’s graphic design work is her “real job,” she said.
She works for a company in Early that has allowed her to work from home since the coronavirus pandemic started.
“So that gave me another reason to buy this building,” Hoaglund said.
Woodworking came naturally to her; her dad, Dan Blunk, had a sawmill, and their family home had a wood furnace.
“I’ve always been around wood,” she said. “I just needed to buy the tools and I dove in headfirst. The first thing I bought was my miter saw; my second was a brad nailer, which I can’t live without.”
Woodworking started off as a hobby, but it became a legitimate business for her this year, she said.
“I was going to start in 2020, but 2020 was not a good year to start a business,” she said.
She does custom woodworking for people all across the United States.
“They contact me through social media or my website,” she said. “I have quite a big following on TikTok (about 40,000 followers). I had a couple of videos go viral and it’s just been crazy since then.”
The website for her company is graineryco.com.
The majority of her work is in the form of assembled pieces of wood that she frames.
“Some people call them lath art, some people call them wood mosaics,” Hoaglund said.
She uses recovered wood and wood from the lumberyard.
“I do have some pieces I’ve used from people remodeling and taking out their lath, or old barn boards,” she said.
A woman who was remodeling her farmhouse porch asked Hoaglund to make a piece from the old wood so she could remember the way it was.
“It was really neat old tongue and groove wood,” she said. “I made some pieces from that and was able to buy the rest from her.”
Twice a year she takes her work to Junkstock in Waterloo, Nebraska, which is described by its organizers as a “three-day curated vintage, junk & artisan festival.”
“It’s a huge show – about 14,000 people walk through,” Hoaglund said. “I spend time building up inventory and then I take all of it down there and I sell it, then I come back and start all over again.”
She removed two newer interior walls to restore the building to the way it was in the original gas station - and to give more workspace for the woodworking shop.
Hoaglund left intact the door between the two sides of the building, which she said helps with the “constant battle against sawdust.”
She doesn’t plan to make other major changes, except for selling the large coolers.
“I don’t need a walk-in cooler,” Hoaglund said. “Even I don’t drink that much beer.”
She wants to keep the flavor of the history of the building intact.
“I’m just sprucing it up,” Hoaglund said.
First on the list is a new roof, which she said is badly needed.
The exterior of the building will get a fresh coat of paint; rock will be added to the parking area.
Hoaglund plans to put a new sign on the building and one along Highway 39 where the old gas station sign was located.
She has lots of ideas for more tools she could use, starting with a scroll saw and a plunge saw.
“Of course I want all of them,” Hoaglund said. “When I was in my she shed I couldn’t buy more tools because there was no room for them, but now that I have room I can go bankrupt buying tools.”