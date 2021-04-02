Hoaglund finds new use for Kiron gas station building

Woodworking started off as a hobby, but it became a legitimate business for her this year, she said.

“I was going to start in 2020, but 2020 was not a good year to start a business,” she said.

She does custom woodworking for people all across the United States.

“They contact me through social media or my website,” she said. “I have quite a big following on TikTok (about 40,000 followers). I had a couple of videos go viral and it’s just been crazy since then.”

The website for her company is graineryco.com.

The majority of her work is in the form of assembled pieces of wood that she frames.

“Some people call them lath art, some people call them wood mosaics,” Hoaglund said.

She uses recovered wood and wood from the lumberyard.

“I do have some pieces I’ve used from people remodeling and taking out their lath, or old barn boards,” she said.

A woman who was remodeling her farmhouse porch asked Hoaglund to make a piece from the old wood so she could remember the way it was.