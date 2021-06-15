Hoffman is new assistant library director

Aaron retired in 2019 after 29 years in the Marine Corps.

She followed Aaron around for his whole career – and then Aaron followed her to Denison.

They chose to move to Denison because Hoffman’s sister, Cathy Fredericksen, lives here.

“She and her husband, Dennis, have been here for 25 years,” she said.

“My sister and I are extremely close, so it’s wonderful to be here.”

Hoffman likes the small-town atmosphere.

“You can get anywhere in Denison within 10 minutes,” Hoffman said. “Rapid City is really big compared to Denison, but all that is really small compared to Washington D.C., which was our last duty station.”

She noted that Denison is not that far from her hometown.

“My dad and my brother still live in Rapid City; it’s only a day’s drive to get there,” Hoffman said.

She thought she had retired when Aaron retired – but then the position opened at the library.