Hoffman is new assistant library director

May 13 was Michelle Hoffman’s first day as the new assistant director of the Norelius Community Library, but she says she’s still getting her feet wet.
“I’m still learning the scope of my duties,” she said.
Hoffman is learning about ordering books, keeping track of the circulation count and keeping current with the new books that arrive.
She also has some management responsibilities - but Hoffman has a clear explanation of her overall duties.
“Monica (Walley) is our director,” she said. “I’m her assistant, so whatever she needs me to do is what I’ll be doing.”
Hoffman is a native of Rapid City, South Dakota.
“I graduated from Central High School, and then my husband (Aaron) and I got married and moved to Colorado,” she said.
After Aaron joined the Marine Corps, they lived all over the United States.
Hoffman has worked in retail management for a variety of companies, including Waldenbooks (store manager), Borders Books (sales manager), Family Christian Stores (as a district manager) and Gymboree/Crazy 8 (as a store manager).
“I was very blessed because I was able to transfer within companies,” Hoffman said.
Aaron retired in 2019 after 29 years in the Marine Corps.
She followed Aaron around for his whole career – and then Aaron followed her to Denison.
They chose to move to Denison because Hoffman’s sister, Cathy Fredericksen, lives here.
“She and her husband, Dennis, have been here for 25 years,” she said.
“My sister and I are extremely close, so it’s wonderful to be here.”
Hoffman likes the small-town atmosphere.
“You can get anywhere in Denison within 10 minutes,” Hoffman said. “Rapid City is really big compared to Denison, but all that is really small compared to Washington D.C., which was our last duty station.”
She noted that Denison is not that far from her hometown.
“My dad and my brother still live in Rapid City; it’s only a day’s drive to get there,” Hoffman said.
She thought she had retired when Aaron retired – but then the position opened at the library.
“I’ve loved the library ever since I was itty-bitty going to the library in Rapid City,” she said. “Our dentist’s office was right across the street from the library, so when we got done with the dentist we were allowed to go to the library.”
The arrival of the bookmobile on their street made for an exciting day, she said.
“Working in the library has always been a dream, but without a master’s I didn’t know it was possible,” Hoffman said.
She gained useful experience for her new job when she worked at Waldenbooks, Borders and Family Christian Stores, but the library is “a different world.”
“I’m having to learn all the library terms and acronyms and all of that,” Hoffman said.
She wants to work on getting more people to use the library.
“I want to get the younger generation to start utilizing all the different aspects of the library,” Hoffman said.
“There’s so much that even I wasn’t aware of that people can utilize the library for.”
She plans to use social media and contacts in Denison to draw people to the library.
The tight-knit community is a benefit for that plan, she said.
“It’s the community,” she said. “To actually know your neighbors, to meet people in the library and have a conversation and feel connected – I think that’s the best.”