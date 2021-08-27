Hoffmeier reaches 50-year anniversary of employment with Crawford County

Quietly doing what needs to be done
“The county needed somebody to help with their oiling crew and they asked me if I could start on September 1,” said Buck Hoffmeier.
Just a few days before, on August 27, 1971, he had turned 18.
He took the job, which was supposed to last just 30 days.
Wednesday, September 1, will be the 50th anniversary of Hoffmeier’s first day of employment with Crawford County.
He is currently a motor grader operator for the county.
“He’s always been there when you needed him to do something,” said County Engineer Paul Assman.
“He dedicated 50 years of his life to this organization and I think that speaks a lot to a person’s dedication to their service.”
Hoffmeier is a 1971 graduate of Denison High School.
“I got two or three weeks into it, working for the county part-time, and then they asked if I wanted to join the bridge crew because one of the guys had to have surgery on his hand,” he said.
That job was supposed to last a few weeks, but when the bridge foreman passed away, he was asked to join the bridge crew full time in October.
The county retroactively made September 1 his start date.
“They probably wouldn’t do it that way, now,” he said.
He was with the bridge crew for about a year and a half.
“I had a low draft number, so I enlisted in the Navy Seabees in March of 1973,” Hoffmeier said.
He was stationed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three (NMCB 3) at Port Hueneme, California, which is north of Los Angeles.
Hoffmeier said the skills he learned with Crawford County were useful to him while he was in the Seabees, and the skills he learned while enlisted were useful when he came back.
“I had run a lot more heavy equipment (in the Navy) so I was more accustomed to it when I came back to work for the county,” Hoffmeier said.
He spent two years and nine months in the Navy and got out in December 1975; he went back to work with the bridge crew in January 1976.
“I got married in April of ’78 (Kim is his wife), and then May of ‘83 I transferred from the Denison shop to the Charter Oak shop,” he said.
Hoffmeier has worked out of the Charter Oak shop since then.
“When I transferred up to Charter Oak, I started driving truck,” he said. “Then I ran a dirt scraper for a few years. In the early ‘90s is when the grader operator retired and I took over running the grader. And I’m still running the grader now.”
He said the job has suited him.
“I like all different kinds of dirt work,” Hoffmeier said.
He has enjoyed having a variety of tasks to do.
“We do all kinds of different things,” he said. “Sometimes you’re helping grade a road, sometimes during disasters you’d clean up, clean trees out of ditches and creeks, and then, in wintertime, you’re trying to keep the roads open.”
“He’s quietly doing what needs to be done,” Assman said. “He’s been reliable, dedicated, he takes pride in his work, and he takes ownership of his work. We’re fortunate to have someone like that working for us.”
Hoffmeier said he’s had a few bumps along the way but, as a whole, he’s had a good run.
He has been thinking about retiring next spring.
“I still feel good,” he said. “I’m going to stay here a little bit longer.”