Hoffmeier reaches 50-year anniversary of employment with Crawford County

The county retroactively made September 1 his start date.

“They probably wouldn’t do it that way, now,” he said.

He was with the bridge crew for about a year and a half.

“I had a low draft number, so I enlisted in the Navy Seabees in March of 1973,” Hoffmeier said.

He was stationed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three (NMCB 3) at Port Hueneme, California, which is north of Los Angeles.

Hoffmeier said the skills he learned with Crawford County were useful to him while he was in the Seabees, and the skills he learned while enlisted were useful when he came back.

“I had run a lot more heavy equipment (in the Navy) so I was more accustomed to it when I came back to work for the county,” Hoffmeier said.

He spent two years and nine months in the Navy and got out in December 1975; he went back to work with the bridge crew in January 1976.

“I got married in April of ’78 (Kim is his wife), and then May of ‘83 I transferred from the Denison shop to the Charter Oak shop,” he said.

Hoffmeier has worked out of the Charter Oak shop since then.