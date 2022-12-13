Holiday events continue around Crawford County as Christmas nears.

Thursday

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit uptown Denison on Thursday for pictures with kids at the Santa House from 5 to 7 p.m. Each kid will receive a goodie bag while supplies lasts.

Saturday

The Kiron Community Club Raffle Fundraiser will come to an end during Santa Day in Kiron on Saturday, December 17.

Two drawings will take place: One will be for an epoxy river table made and donated by Paul Shultz. Size is roughly 4 x 2 feet. The other drawing will be for a wood wall art piece made and donated by Grainery & Co. The prize is a custom design selected by the raffle winner. Size is also 4 x 2 ft.

The raffle is a fundraiser; proceeds will go toward Kiron’s 125th Anniversary celebration.

Tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $12; circle on the ticket which drawing you would like the ticket to go toward.

Tickets may be purchased from Angie at Kiron City Hall or through the Kiron Community Club on Facebook.

The drawing will take place on Saturday, December 17. Last day to purchase is on or by December 16. Individuals do not have be present to win.

Santa will arrive in Kiron at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Kiron Fire Department.

LULAC Denison’s Las Posadas event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at the Norelius Public Library. See the story in this edition.

Sunday

Santa will make a rare second visit within a week to Denison. Visit the Santa House in uptown Denison on Sunday, December 18, to have your picture taken with the jolly old elf from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids will receive a goodie bag while supplies lasts.

Saturday and Sunday

Jolly Jackpot continues in Denison this weekend.

Through December 23, shoppers get one free Jolly Jackpot entry for every $20 spent at a participating business.

Each entry is for a chance to win a share of $1,600 in gift cards to the participating businesses.

Businesses participating in the Jolly Jackpot are: At Home Design, Anytime Fitness, Broadway Dental, Don’s Jewelry, The Donna Reed Foundation, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Steren Electronics Solutions/Radio Shack, The Bake Shop, Touch of Class Salon and Spa, Wise Monkey Quilting, Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, Reynold’s Clothing, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Gifts, and Wireless World.