Holiday Open House is Sunday

“The Holiday Open House is a great way to kick off the Christmas season and get some early Christmas shopping done,” said Mariah Nutt, office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“It’s a great way to support our local businesses.”

The Holiday Open House, an event produced by the CDC, will take place this Sunday, December 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

“A bunch of businesses around Denison will be open,” Nutt said.

Participating businesses will offer sales on many items, treats for participants and recipe cards to be collected.

The event starts at the Donna Reed Theater, where individuals may pick up a free recipe card holder.

“We’re providing books that you can put the recipes in,” she said. “The books are free to the first 125 people.”

Participating businesses are At Home Design, Broadway Dental, The Donna Reed Foundation, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Steren Electronics Solutions, The Bake Shop and Café, The Boutique, The Cottage, Totally You Boutique, Touch of Class Salon and Spa, and Wise Monkey Quilting; the CDC, Crossroads of Crawford County, Reed Place and St. Croix Hospice will also participate from the Donna Reed Theater lobby.

The event is free to attend and no registration is required.

The 2022 Holiday Open House is the first for Nutt, who joined the CDC in June.

“I had never attended it before but I love the idea and I’m excited for it,” she said. “I’m most excited to try other people’s recipes and treats.”

Nutt said businesses make an effort to offer interesting recipes that people will enjoy.

“I’ve had sneak peeks at a few and I think the recipes are going to be great,” she said.

“The recipes are part of what makes this unique.”

Also starting on Sunday is the CDC’s “Jolly Jackpot.”

“You get one entry for every $20 you spend at participating locations from November 13 through December 23,” Nutt said. “On Small Business Saturday — November 26 — you get double entries.”

Entries are for a chance to win a share of $1,600 in gift cards to the participating businesses.

Six drawings will take place weekly on every Friday except during the week of Thanksgiving; that week’s drawing will take place on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

The list of businesses participating in the Jolly Jackpot is a little bit different than the Holiday Open House list: At Home Design, Broadway Dental, The Donna Reed Foundation, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Steren Electronics Solutions, The Bake Shop and Café, Touch of Class Salon and Spa, Wise Monkey Quilting, Anytime Fitness, Don’s Jewelry, Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop, Reynold’s Clothing, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Gifts, and Wireless World.

The Holiday Open House and the Jolly Jackpot are great ways to support the local community, Nutt said.