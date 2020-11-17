Holiday Open House kicks off shopping season

People will still have to visit the stores to find out what treats they are offering and match those up to the recipes online.

“We loved handing out the recipe books,” said Bonner, “but it’s kind of tight quarters there, and we wanted to keep things less congested this year.”

Bonner did say that some stores may have a copy of their recipes displayed.

“The Holiday Open House is a way to kick off Christmas shopping and a chance for people to see what is in our local stores,” she added.

“This year it is especially important to shop locally. All the local stores really appreciate the business, and with the

pandemic this year, it means a lot more to them than normal to get that support, to keep our businesses here and to keep them open.”

The Jolly Jackpot will be back this year, as well. People have a chance to win gift certificates that can be spent at participating merchants, divided randomly into four prizes ranging from values of $200-$700 per prize package.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People can get one free entry blank by stopping at the CDC office at 18 South Main or calling 712-263-5621 during business hours.