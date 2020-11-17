Holiday Open House kicks off shopping season

The Holiday Open House in Denison traditionally marks the kick-off for the Christmas shopping season.
This year’s event will be Sunday, November 22, from noon-4 p.m.
Some changes are planned to prevent congestion and promote social distancing.
To that end, a number of businesses are starting their open houses on Thursday, November 19, continuing through Sunday.
Other adjustments have been made to help with social distancing.
Treats will continue to be available at the participating businesses, while supplies last. However, they will be individually wrapped. And recipes that match up to the treats will not be handed out at the stores.
“We’re trying to eliminate congestion in the stores as much as possible. A bigger part of that is we’re not handing out the recipe books because we’re trying to eliminate a point of gathering,” said Shani Bonner, tourism coordinator at the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County (CDC).
In other years, the first stop on the recipe walk was at the Donna Reed Theater lobby to pick up a book to collect the recipes from the various businesses. Instead, recipes will be posted to the CDC’s Facebook page the day of or the day after the Holiday Open House.
People will still have to visit the stores to find out what treats they are offering and match those up to the recipes online.
“We loved handing out the recipe books,” said Bonner, “but it’s kind of tight quarters there, and we wanted to keep things less congested this year.”
Bonner did say that some stores may have a copy of their recipes displayed.
“The Holiday Open House is a way to kick off Christmas shopping and a chance for people to see what is in our local stores,” she added.
“This year it is especially important to shop locally. All the local stores really appreciate the business, and with the
pandemic this year, it means a lot more to them than normal to get that support, to keep our businesses here and to keep them open.”
The Jolly Jackpot will be back this year, as well. People have a chance to win gift certificates that can be spent at participating merchants, divided randomly into four prizes ranging from values of $200-$700 per prize package.
People can get one free entry blank by stopping at the CDC office at 18 South Main or calling 712-263-5621 during business hours.
People will receive one additional entry blank for every $20 they spend at any of the participating businesses from November 22-December 23.
Random drawings will be conducted each week to pick winners.
“We will be doing drawings once a week for five weeks,” said Bonner. “It will be on Wednesdays this year.”
Winners will be contacted by phone, and the names of winners will be posted on the CDC’s Facebook page.
A special promotion for the Jolly Jackpot is double entries on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, sometimes called “Small Business Sunday.” For every $20 spent at participating stores on that day only, people will receive two entry blanks.
“That’s another good reason to get some local shopping done,” said Bonner.
“What we want to promote is to keep shopping locally in mind whenever possible this year,” she added. “The businesses definitely appreciate it.”
See the advertisements in this week’s AdVisor for more information.
Early Holiday Open House businesses, November 19-22: Common Threads Boutique, ID Apparel, The Boutique, The Cottage, The Junkery, Totally You Boutique
Open house hours: Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 12-4 p.m. in conjunction with the recipe walk.
Holiday Open House participants on Sunday
Open House and Jolly Jackpot participants: Broadway Dental, Hy-Vee Food Store, ID Apparel, Reynold’s Clothing, Steren Electronic Solutions (Radio Shack), The Bake Shop & Hollywood Cafe, The Boutique, The Cottage, Totally You Boutique, Touch of Class Salon & Spa, and Wise Money Quilting
Holiday Open House participants on Sunday but not Jolly Jackpot participants: Angels Care Home Health, Crawford County Abstract/La Prensa, H&R Block, and The Junkery
Jolly Jackpot participants only
Anytime Fitness, Don’s Inc. Jewelry, Fareway, Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, Patty’s Stitches, Thrifty White Pharmacy & Gifts, and Wireless World