Holiday season kicks into gear this weekend

Holiday events will kick off the season around Crawford County this weekend.

In addition to the Winter Snowcial in Denison on Saturday, the following events will take place:

Saturday

The annual Schleswig Craft Show, Bake Sale and Luncheon will take place on Saturday, December 3, at the Schleswig Community Building.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a 4-H club bake sale; United Church of Christ will serve lunch beginning at noon.

Santa will have goodies for children from 10 a.m. to noon.

Vendors with 40 tables of crafts will be located on the upper level of the Community Building.

The event coincides with Santa Claus Day in Schleswig.

Line up for a lighted Christmas parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the school at 5:30 p.m.; the parade starts at 6 p.m.

The parade route will be the same as for Calf Show Days.

Entries may be cars, pickups, side-by-sides, or anything else that can be decorated with lights.

Residents are encouraged to put Christmas lights on homes and businesses so Santa can see Schleswig from the North Pole.

After the parade, The Spur will provide crockpots of soup and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” party with costume contests and more.

The annual Manilla Craft & Vendor Fair will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 150 vendor tables will be set up in three locations on Main Street in Manilla: Manilla Memorial Hall, the Manilla Fire Hall and the Wellness Center Gym (in the old Manilla school building).

Admission is free.

Santa will be on hand for pictures with kids.

The area’s largest animated Christmas figure collection – more than 450 — will be on display at Memorial Hall.

“Merry Market at the Mall” will take place at the Broadway and Main Mall in Denison in association with the Winter Snowcial.

Local craft vendors and artisans will be set up in the mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

“Christmas on the Fiddles,” a fundraiser for Unity Ridge Christian School, will take place at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 5:30 p.m., at The Stables at Copper Ridge.

Auction and dueling fiddles to follow dinner.

Admission is $50 for adults and $35 for children 14 and under.

Sunday

The 35th annual Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show will take place on Sunday, December 4, at the Charter Oak Community Building on Main Street in Charter Oak.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is a freewill donation; food will be provided by 4-H members.

All proceeds go toward Charter Oak Achievement Days by Charter Oak Boosters/East Monona Explorers 4-H.

The Charter Oak-Ute (CO-U) Annual Vendor Fair also takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

At least 18 vendors will be on hand at the event, which takes place at 321 Main Street (the school building) in Charter Oak.

Hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and drinks will be served for $5 per plate.

Proceeds will go to the CO-U Parent-Teacher Organization.

Both days

“Baby it’s Cold Outside,” the open house event of the McHenry House in Denison, continues on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.; lighted trees will be on display on every floor in every room.

Local musicians will perform live music.