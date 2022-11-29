“Home Alone” to screen at Donna Reed Theater

The 1990 comedy “Home Alone” will screen at the Donna Reed Theater during the upcoming Winter Snowcial in uptown Denison.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on December 3; the movie begins at 4 p.m.

John Waite and The Anderson’s Ethanol are the sponsors of the film, which will be free to the public.

The public-performance licensing fee for the film was $375.

“We want to give a big thank-you to them for sponsoring the movie,” said Mariah Nutt, office manager of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“Without our sponsors, we would not be able to show it for free.”

The Snowcial, which will take place on Broadway from Main Street to 14th street, is a production of the CDC.

Fire pits, kids’ activities, and food vendors will be on hand.

Adult beverages will be sold at the outdoor beverage garden and hot beverages will be sold at The Bake Shop and Café at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

The event will include a scavenger hunt, a costume contest, and a Santa run, all with prizes.

Attendees may take a horse-drawn wagon ride through uptown Denison from a starting point at the Donna Reed Theater.

Santa will fly in for the Snowcial to see kids at his house between Cobalt Credit Union and United Bank of Iowa.

A cookie-decorating station will be set up in the Donna Reed Theater Lobby.

“Home Alone” was directed by Chris Columbus (best known as the director of “Mrs. Doubtfire” and two of the Harry Potter movies) and written and produced by John Hughes (director of “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and a slug of other popular movies).

The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern; it made $475 million to come in second at the box office in 1990 behind “Ghost,” which took in $505 million.

Concessions will be available to purchase at the Bake Shop and Café and in the lobby of the Donna Reed Theater.

WESCO is providing the concessions, which are sponsored by Monogram Foods.

“I’d say the movie is the perfect way to end the day at the Winter Snowcial, but it’s not the end of the day because the lighted parade starts at 6:30 (p.m.),” Nutt said.

“When you come out of the movie, the lighted parade will be getting ready to happen.”

Line up is at 6 p.m. by the Denison Post office.

Nutt encourages individuals to make some kind of lighted entry for the parade.