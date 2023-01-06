Home burns in Denison; family and friends assist occupants

Every room in a Denison family’s home was damaged in a fire that was reported at 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday. The house on Idlewood Circle is owned by John (J.) Lally and Tina Miller.

Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren said the contents of the home were a loss of approximately $65,000 to $75,000

No one was injured in the fire.

At the time the fire broke out, the house was occupied by three residents, who were all outside upon the arrival of the fire department, said Snowgren.

A family pet was eventually located alive and well.

Snowgren said the homeowner found smoke coming from an odd location near the fireplace and called 911 and evacuated the other two occupants.

He said the cause of the fire was the fireplace that had an active fire for several hours throughout the evening. The fire has been ruled as accidental.

Fire departments from Denison, Vail, Manilla and Dow City-Arion responded to the scene, as did the Denison Police Department.

Denison Public Works also responded to apply sand and salt to the slippery road surface. Crawford County Secondary Roads also responded.

Snowgren said 28 firefighters responded as did an advanced life support unit from Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

Snowgren said the firefighters started with an offensive, interior attack with one line and then a second line as another crew arrived. Once a water supply was established, firefighters went to a defensive mode.

“We had partial roof collapse upon arrival,” said Snowgren. “Officer (Juan) Torres with the Denison Police Department was first on scene and reported this. I confirmed it upon my arrival.

“We still went offensive until a larger roof collapse became too great of risk, so we pulled out and went defensive.”

The fire chief continued that weather played a big role in the difficulties of fighting the fire, specifically street conditions. One engine went off the road and firefighters had to make adjustments to suppression operations. Another apparatus reported that it was sideways.

“It took all of us a few more minutes to get there than what we would have all preferred,” Snowgren said.

All units went back in service between 11 p.m. and midnight. Snowgren remained on firewatch at the scene until just after 5 a.m. He said a smoldering spot was located in the blown-in insulation at about 2 a.m. so it was good that there was a firewatch.

“What things we were able to save would have been lost had we not remained on scene with a firewatch,” said Snowgren.

He added that the residents of the house have family throughout the area and were assisted immediately by them as well as by friends and neighbors.

Snowgren said, “If there is a fire prevention message to be found in this, as always make sure your smoke alarms are in working order, and if you have a Class A materials fireplace, please have it cleaned per manufacturer/installer recommendations.