Homes for Iowa house arrives in Denison

“That’s going to be the best way to do it, have them go qualify at a bank,” added Heiden, who is a retired banker. “That’s going to give us the best indicator of whether they qualify for this home or not.”

She and Soseman commented that the house is a great addition to the neighborhood and makes use of a lot that had been vacant for years because of its shape.

“Being triangular, with all the trees that had been on here, it just wasn’t desirable for houses, but then this (the Homes for Iowa house) just happened to fit just perfectly in here. Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” said Heiden.

When we get this one sold, we hope to be able to do another one, now that we’ve got recipe all worked out,” she added. “The next one should be a lot easier.”

Proceeds from the sale of the house will go back into the LMI fund to be used for other housing in the community that will be affordable for families in the LMI range.

Heiden said many tours have been taken in the city to see what lots may be available for future projects.