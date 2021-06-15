Housing agency looks at cost of homes in light of rising costs; recommends council approval of development agreement

A concern the council expressed on June 1 is that the city has a development agreement with Campbell and the twin homes have not yet sold.

Roger Preul, a member of the housing agency, pointed out on Tuesday that his real estate firm, McCord Insurance and Real Estate, has shown the twin homes and people are interested in buying them, but what is holding them back is the hill behind the homes. Among the potential buyers’ questions is the structural soundness of a retaining wall.

The housing agency had Denison Building Inspector Chris Flattery stop at the meeting to see if he could inspect the retaining wall, but Flattery said it was too late to investigate things such as the amount of gravel used for draining, drainage tile and the anchoring of the wall.

Flattery added that when he stopped at the site at one time, he saw the amount of gravel stored for the retaining wall project and the drain tile. He added that at that time one level of retaining wall block was in place, and the next time he went back the retaining wall had been completed and said that the wall went up fast.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, who facilitated the housing agency meeting, said he would look at the retaining wall for Flattery, who is recovering from foot surgery.