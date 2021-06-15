Housing agency looks at cost of homes in light of rising costs; recommends council approval of development agreement

The Denison Community Housing Agency agreed Tuesday to recommend that the city county consider Jim Johnson’s proposal for housing construction on the Bohlmann property on North 16th Street.
Johnson wants to build seven single-family homes along North 16th Street, north of Denison Middle School but on the east side of the street. The topography of lots would lend themselves to ranch-style homes on the two northern-most lots and split-foyer homes on the other five lots.
The city council is involved as it would have to decide whether or not to approve a financial incentive to lower the purchase price of the single-family homes.
Johnson, with Healthy Efficient Homes, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had spoken about his housing construction proposal at the June 1 city council meeting, and the council decided to send the issue to the housing agency for further consideration.
Johnson was the contractor for the twin homes for sale on North 16th Street not far north of Denison High School. The twin homes are part of Phase 1 of the Denison Housing Development LLC project.
The housing agency wanted to clear up for the council members that Johnson, while the contractor for the twin homes and an investor in that project, is not in charge of the development. That person is Matt Campbell, with Strong Development Group LLC, who was seeking investments in the project under the Crawford County Opportunity Zone Fund. Campbell is originally from Manning and lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A concern the council expressed on June 1 is that the city has a development agreement with Campbell and the twin homes have not yet sold.
Roger Preul, a member of the housing agency, pointed out on Tuesday that his real estate firm, McCord Insurance and Real Estate, has shown the twin homes and people are interested in buying them, but what is holding them back is the hill behind the homes. Among the potential buyers’ questions is the structural soundness of a retaining wall.
The housing agency had Denison Building Inspector Chris Flattery stop at the meeting to see if he could inspect the retaining wall, but Flattery said it was too late to investigate things such as the amount of gravel used for draining, drainage tile and the anchoring of the wall.
Flattery added that when he stopped at the site at one time, he saw the amount of gravel stored for the retaining wall project and the drain tile. He added that at that time one level of retaining wall block was in place, and the next time he went back the retaining wall had been completed and said that the wall went up fast.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, who facilitated the housing agency meeting, said he would look at the retaining wall for Flattery, who is recovering from foot surgery.
Mayor Pam Soseman, who also attends the housing agency meetings, said she would find out the number of the landscaping contractor who built the retaining wall so that questions can be addressed to him about the process and materials he had used.
Price point
The city council had also questioned the price point for the single-family homes Johnson proposes to build. Johnson said that price is $255,000 to $260,000 right now before incentives are subtracted, if building materials don’t continue to rise. If the price of building materials continues to rise, the houses could sell for $6,000-$8,000 higher, he said.
Johnson explained that he wants to sell the houses at 30% over cost, pointing out that’s a level that banks are comfortable with lending money.
Whatever the building cost is, he would add 30% to that and then take off the incentive that the city would contribute.
He added that the people buying the house would have the option to pay full price and then get the property-tax abatement from the city, instead of the incentive.
On the other hand, subtracting the city incentive from the purchase price would open up the pool of buyers who would qualify for a lower-priced home but they would pay property taxes sooner.
Currently, the city incentive on the twin homes is $24,880 per unit after they are completed. The incentive from the city is financed by a Tax Increment Finance bond.
Johnson also plans to apply for a tax credit program through the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA). If his application is successful, the IFA tax credits would further lower the purchase price of the homes. The application deadline is July 19.
He also offered another idea to lower the purchase price of a split-foyer home. That would be to leave the basement unfinished but to stub in lines for a bathroom. The upstairs would have two bedrooms and a bathroom, and people could finish off the basement in the future. Johnson thought that this would put the purchase price closer to $200,000.
Johnson also addressed the rise in building materials and said that even if the cost of lumber goes down, the price of homes will never decrease to last year’s levels.
He cited a trade magazine which listed a 30 percent increase in sheetrock and drywall, just in the last month.
“The prices year to day from May to May are 26.2% or 26.3% higher than they were the year before,” Johnson said. He added the previous record for a year-to-year increase was 6%. That occurred in 2017.
“The problem with that is that prices are not going to come down. Lumber prices might come down but the house price is not coming down; if a builder is doing 50-70 homes, he’s raising his price to compensation for that. And when the prices go down, he can’t afford to sell homes for $10,000 less,” Johnson explained.
He continued that as prices for some building materials go down, other prices will go up. For example, if the price of oriented strand board (OSB) went down by 20 percent, the increase in the sheetrock cost just ate that up.
Labor costs will also increase.
“What that tells you is the day of building a 900 square-foot home for $150,000 is never going to happen again. The only way to get cheap housing is trailer homes and the governor’s program,” said Johnson, adding that there is nothing wrong with that. He uses the governor’s program in South Dakota.
Johnson also pointed out that the demand for housing is much greater than the supply, but the problem is that a $200,000 house (all completed) can’t be built anymore.
He gave an example of houses he just finished in Salix. They are just under 1,500 square feet, slab on grade, and sold for $240,000, without appliances, seeded lawn or landscaping. If he built the same house today, it would cost 8-10% more because of the increase in cost of materials.
“Today I would have to get another $12,000 or $15,000 out of the house. We’d be looking at closer to $255,000 to $260,000. That’s not going to change, I’m afraid,” said Johnson. “That $200,000 home is just not in the ball park any more.”
Federal Reserve data
Peter F. Orazem, professor of economics at Iowa State University, pointed the Denison Bulletin and Review to information from the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED), which said the price of lumber and wood products is up 90% April 2020 to April 2021 and that construction wages are up 4.3% May 2020 to May 2021.
In addition to greater demand and lower production of building materials during the pandemic, Orazem also pointed to an article published by Woodworking Network on the possible effects of a proposed doubling of tariff rates on most Canadian softwoods.
Housing agency members said a concern expressed by some on the city council is that Denison needs workforce housing more than it needs market-rate housing.
Crawford said Denison still needs the type of homes Johnson is proposing.
“It’s more of a developer concern than a city council concern,” said Evan Blakley, a member of the housing agency, “because the city will get paid taxes regardless.”
“If he (Johnson) builds a half dozen homes, who’s to say that won’t free up some lower-end homes that would be our workforce housing,” said Preul.
Blakley pointed to the Homes for Iowa house that the housing agency is developing, which has an upper end spending limit of $165,000.
“We can’t build cheaper than that with quality,” he said. “If this house sells, I think the agency would want to do another one or two or three. We’re working on that. Jim’s working on the next level with market-rate housing.”
Johnson said the housing price for a first-time homebuyer is now pushing $300,000.
“Last year, $265,000 was the average first-time homebuyer price. In Denison, Iowa, you can’t comprehend that, but if you go to Sioux City, I doubt if you could find today a home under $300,000. If you go to Sioux Falls, I know it’s not possible. You’d be in the lower $300,000 to enter any house,” he said.
Preul pointed out that single-family homes in Denison, some priced at $275,000 to $290,000, are selling in the first week on the market.
“We’ve got the buyers. We’ve got the demand,” said Preul. “I think if you build good quality, single-family residences, with decent square footage, you’ll have the demand.”
Timelines for Johnson’s development is something the council would want to see, Crawford pointed out.
Johnson said his intention is to start as soon as possible but that he is waiting for the IFA application deadline. He added later he is thinking of building two houses a year.