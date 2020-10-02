Hybrid learning continues at DHS

Denison Community Schools Superintendent Mike Pardun said the first week of “hybrid learning” went well at Denison High School (DHS).
The high school transitioned to the hybrid learning model on Wednesday of last week because daily absences were running five to six percent higher than at other buildings in the school district.
“Our students, families and staff have adapted really well,” Pardun said. “The kids are engaging on their virtual day as well as on their on-site day.”
The student body has been split in half, with students with last names beginning with A through K in the “purple” group, and those with last names beginning with L through Z in the “gold” group.
The groups rotate every other day from online to in-person classes.
“Certainly, we would prefer to have everybody face to face on a daily basis, but this is the spot we’re in,” he said. “We kept everything in the normal routine, for the most part. The only change was a few less people in the building at the high school. The other buildings stayed on a regular schedule.”
Pardun said the DHS students continue to receive instruction from the same teachers, whether or not they are attending classes at the school or at home.
Some of the online instruction happens simultaneously with the in-person classes - but some also takes place through recordings of the daily classes.
As of Thursday, about 11.5 percent of DHS students were absent.
Pardun said the absence rate was at about 12 percent when the school board made the decision on September 21 to move to hybrid learning.
On Thursday, the Denison Middle School absence rate was about 5.5 percent, Broadway Elementary was about 9.5 percent and Denison Elementary was about 4 percent, Pardun said.
The overall rate is about double what the schools would see in a normal year, with Broadway Elementary up a bit more than that, he said.
Pardun said the absences are attributed to illnesses, vacations and quarantine (due to coronavirus exposure) - and not necessarily due to COVID-19.
A lot of students have strep throat at present, he noted.
Pardun said he and the school nurse keep an eye on the situation on a daily basis.
“We’re going to run our numbers regularly and keep track of what attendance is in each building,” he said.
The hybrid learning model is scheduled to continue through October 16 at DHS.
New guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health has given the school some relief from contact tracing requirements, Pardun said.
IDPH now says that close contacts of COVID-positive cases are no longer required to quarantine for 14 days if face coverings were properly worn by both individuals during an exposure.
“We’re hopeful that will mean fewer students potentially quarantined,” Pardun said.
The school is able to track compliance and determine if both individuals were wearing masks, he said.
“In hybrid (learning model) it’s really kind of a non-issue because we can social distance very well at that point here at the high school,” Pardun said.
The new guidance will be more important when students return to the school in the normal daily learning model.
“We’ll take a look at it next week and see where our absence rates are and see what is going on in the community,” he said. “If we could come back early we would certainly be interested in doing that ahead of the 16th.”