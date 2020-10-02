Hybrid learning continues at DHS

Denison Community Schools Superintendent Mike Pardun said the first week of “hybrid learning” went well at Denison High School (DHS).

The high school transitioned to the hybrid learning model on Wednesday of last week because daily absences were running five to six percent higher than at other buildings in the school district.

“Our students, families and staff have adapted really well,” Pardun said. “The kids are engaging on their virtual day as well as on their on-site day.”

The student body has been split in half, with students with last names beginning with A through K in the “purple” group, and those with last names beginning with L through Z in the “gold” group.

The groups rotate every other day from online to in-person classes.

“Certainly, we would prefer to have everybody face to face on a daily basis, but this is the spot we’re in,” he said. “We kept everything in the normal routine, for the most part. The only change was a few less people in the building at the high school. The other buildings stayed on a regular schedule.”

Pardun said the DHS students continue to receive instruction from the same teachers, whether or not they are attending classes at the school or at home.