 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ice and sun

  • Updated
  • 0
Gordon and Hall - Copy.jpg

Phoenix Gordon, of Dow City, has fun ice fishing under the mentorship of Steve Hall, of Denison.

The Izaak Walton League had perfect weather for its annual youth ice fishing day Saturday at the Clarence Bartlett Park between Deloit and Kiron. Youth, many of whom had their first ice fishing experience, were paired with adult mentors.

gaskill and adams - Copy.jpg

Chad Gaskill and Brayden Adams enjoy the fishing.
group - Copy.jpg

Pictured are the youth and adult participants in the Izaak Walton League ice fishing outing Saturday morning at the Ike’s Clarence Bartlett Park located between Deloit and Kiron. Mentors with ice shacks paired up with youth, many of whom experienced their first ice fishing outing. The weather was sunny and not too cold. People caught blue gills, some crappies and a bass or two, but the fish weren’t too eager to bite. Nonetheless, the youth and adults had a great time and enjoyed lunch afterwards.
Hilpipre - Copy.jpg

Noah Hilpipre holds a couple blue gills he caught.
gage miller - Copy.jpg

Tyson Hennings and Gage Miller wait for another bite.
green - Copy.jpg

Brookelynn Green, Dow City, is shown on her first ice fishing outing.
Jayton Brahl - Copy.jpg

Jayton Bral checks his line.
Quinton Juhl - Copy.jpg

Quinton Juhl pictured during his first time ice fishing.
cabrera - Copy.jpg

Anthony Cabrera watches his line while friends Xavier Velazquez, Ivan Ledesma and Jayden Vang visit.
Johnson.jpg

Charlotte Johnson dishes out brownies to hungry fishermen.
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dennis Pirwitz

Visitation for Dennis Pirwitz, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in …

Barry Harm

Funeral services for Barry Harm, 54, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron with b…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Amnesty: Israel imposing ‘apartheid’ on Palestinians