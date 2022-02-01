The Izaak Walton League had perfect weather for its annual youth ice fishing day Saturday at the Clarence Bartlett Park between Deloit and Kiron. Youth, many of whom had their first ice fishing experience, were paired with adult mentors.
Ice and sun
