Identity management: CDC offers fingerprinting, photographic services for government contractor

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is now a remote processing location for Fieldprint, which is a national identity management services company.

“We do I-9 (employment eligibility verification) documents, photos and fingerprints, both flat and rolled,” said CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley.

The CDC office now has a digID mini+ scanner, which is a forensic-quality fingerprint capture device.

“Fieldprint has the contract for the state of Iowa to ID, fingerprint and background-check for anyone who is doing business with or for the government and needs those services,” Blakley said.

“If someone located here is going to work for the State of Iowa, or it could be for a variety of government entities, they’ll come here to get their documentation done.”

Fieldprint also has contracts with the federal government, he said.

All CDC staff members were recently trained in the use of the scanner.

“It’s directly connected to the internet and will go to the FBI database, the state database, and wherever it needs to go directly through Fieldprint,” Blakley said.

The company generally looks for a local business to act as host for the service, but the CDC was unable to locate a partner business.

“With our new location, we had extra room and decided to look into doing it,” he said.

“It will bring people in to Denison from up to 60 miles away that are looking for these services.”

Individuals will make appointments through Fieldprint, which will in turn alert the CDC staff.

“We also hope that while they’re here they may shop, they may go out to eat, they may buy gas, and those are all good things for the community. It’s going to be an extra income generator for the chamber.”

Blakley said it was a “no-brainer” to bring the service to Denison, which has partnered with other businesses and organizations across the state.

“It makes it very convenient to have one in our back yard,” he said.

According to the Fieldprint website, the company provides electronic fingerprinting and related services to handle organizations’ “identity management needs.”

Fieldprint also makes identification badges with remote-captured digital photos and provides a range of other services.