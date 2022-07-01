Ikes and large group of veterans fish at Chamberlain

A greater-than-usual number of veterans responded to the Izaak Walton League West Central Chapter’s offer of a free fishing trip to Chamberlain, South Dakota. The trip required a caravan of vehicles and eight boats.

The following individuals, not including boat owners, went on the trip: Doug Dausel, Dennis Kline, Randy Vermeys, Charles Pierce, Chris Pierce, Mike Pierce, Roger Kaelke, Marc Albers, Burley Grove and his grandson to assist, Dennis Gierstorf, Bud Borcherding, Dean Nelson, Sonny Sonnichsen, Dick Fredericks, Mike Haggemann, Brandon Wigg, Peter Teut, Russell Stone, Loren Schultz, Herb Quandt, Gary Starkey, Brian Starkey.

The following boat owners went on the trip: Jack Johnson, Ryan Kragel, Mike Petersen, Tom Manning, Dave Osborne, Larry Wiebers, Loren Lee, Jerry Langholdt, Larry Boyle

Three Junior Ikes went on the trip: Brayton Johannsen, Brecker Wiebers and Landon Wulf. Two veterans donated $100 each to be used as walking around money for the Junior Ikes.

Each participant in the fishing trip received a cap. The caps were funded from donations from Johnson Propane and Bryan Electric.

The Izaak Walton League paid all other expenses.

The boat owners were thanked for their donation of the use of the boat, their time on the trip and their efforts.

The anglers left Monday and returned Friday.