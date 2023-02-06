Although the fish weren’t biting very well, Saturday morning brought perfect weather for the sixth annual Izaak Walton League Youth Ice Fishing Clinic.

The clinic usually takes place at the Izaak Walton League’s Bartlett Park located between Deloit and Kiron. This year’s clinic at Yellow Smoke Park near Denison gave the youth an additional experience.

After fishing on Rath Pond, the youth received an ice safety lesson and saw an ice rescue demonstration put on by the Denison Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Manilla Fire & Rescue.

Among the ice safety tips shared are the following.

Before you go ice fishing, check the ice depth. Four inches minimum is what it takes to hold a person. Lt. Jared Kropf with the Denison Volunteer Fire Department emphasized the word “minimum.”

Take a buddy with you.

Ask if you can use the property.

Take along a rope.

Tell someone where you’re going and when you’re going to be back.

Take along ice picks and wear them around your neck. If you fall in the water, dig the picks into the ice and pull yourself out.

Wear a life jacket. Have it on while you drill the hole to make sure the ice is thick enough. You don’t have to wear it all the time. You can take it off after you verify that the ice is thick enough.

More ice safety tips as well as ice fishing tips can be found on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website (iowadnr.gov).

Kropf took youth through the steps that should be taken if they see someone fall through the ice.

Call 911.

Talk to the person to calm them down.

Check the back of your truck or the trunk of your car to see what you can use. It can be a rope, garden hose, extension cord or any similar item.

If you tried to use the rope and it didn’t work, and there is open water and a flat bottom boat available, row out to the victim.

If you have a sled with you, push it out in front of you and have the person grab it. Stay away from the hole in the ice as best as you can.

The last option is a “go” rescue, which involved firefighters, divers and other emergency personnel. Kropf said members of the dive team will be dressed in their gumby suits (insulated and waterproof cold water immersion and survival suits) by the time they arrive on scene. They will have a rope tied to them when they jump out of the vehicle and then crawl over the ice to the victim, talking all the time to keep the victim calm. One rescuer will get into the hole in the ice behind the victim, explain what is taking place and hook the rope around the victim. The rescuer gives three taps on top of his or her head, and other rescue personnel will pull on the ropes so the victim and the rescuer are pulled as far away from the hole as possible.

Some of the youth with the Izaak Walton League’s clinic took turns pulling on the ropes during the demonstration. They wore life jackets, of course.

The ice rescue demonstration was performed three times. Firefighter Derek Hoyle was the victim the first two times and Tyler Weller was the rescuer. They switched roles for the third demonstration.