IKM-Manning residents to vote on use of SAVE funds for facility improvements

The IKM-Manning School Board approved a measure that will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, March 7. The measure, if approved, would use Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds, also known as the statewide one-cent sales tax for education, to complete a series of construction and renovation projects at its Manning campus.

It was noted that the measure would have no impact on property tax or sales tax rates for IKM-Manning residents.

“As a board, we are pleased to be able to move forward with a proposed solution to our facility needs without raising taxes for our residents,” said Lucas Potthoff, board president. “We look forward to sharing more about these targeted improvements and how an approved vote on March 7 would make them possible for our students, staff, and families.”

The measure asks voters to approve the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue. The district would use the funds to build a new gymnasium, locker rooms, commons area, and SPARK/FIRE room. This work would take place in the northeast corner of the Manning campus building.

The SPARK program is the middle school maker space STEM program that builds into the FIRE program, which is the high school STEM Best program. Mallory Meyer, the district’s business manager and the school board secretary/treasurer said the SPARK program is an exploratory class that all middle school students take. Both programs (SPARK and FIRE) are entrepreneurial and provide various items to the public for purchase. Jenny Linde teaches the SPARK program and Luann Langel and Kevin Lahndorf co-teach the FIRE program.

The existing commons will remain, and the commons area being added will allow for greater flexibility and additional spaces for collaboration, Meyer added.

The measure needs 50 percent of the voters approving it to pass, and officials noted that was different from a bond issue that requires more than 60 percent approval.