On Tuesday, April 18, high school students from IKM-Manning traveled to Iowa Western Community College to participate and volunteer at the Southwest Iowa Special Olympics track meet.

This year 21 high school students volunteered their time and talents to help run the softball throw. The volunteers were responsible for various duties, including keeping the Olympians in the correct groups and orders, measuring the longest of three throws in meters for each individual, and filling out the information of the length of throws and names of contestants.

The softball throw lasted the entire meet. Three IKM-Manning students helped run the awards table and made sure that all Olympians received the correct medals and presented the medals to the athletes.

IKM-Manning freshman Keegan Dille participated in the mini javelin and 200 meter dash. He placed first in both events and will advance to the Summer Games in Ames in May to compete with other first place medalists from around the state.

“Special Olympics Iowa relies on volunteers to make our events happen, and we are grateful that the IKM-Manning students were able to come help for the day. With their help, about 275 athletes were able to compete in track and field,” said Katie Weise, senior director of regional field services.

“I enjoyed helping all of the athletes and teaching them about the events and what needed to do,” said junior Clayton Johnson, one of the volunteers. “I also enjoyed spending the day with my friends from IKM-Manning and being able to cheer on Keegan.”

“Special Olympics was truly such a wonderful and eye-opening experience for me. Getting to meet so many admirable and kind-hearted people was amazing. I was assisting at the awards table, so getting to interact with the competitors and see their cheerful reactions after they won was beautiful. This being my first time, I didn’t know what to expect. However, it seriously was a lovely experience that I will never forget,” said senior Brianna Rosonke.