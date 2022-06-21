Immigrant Heritage Festival is Saturday

Parade at 2:30 p.m.; events at park until 8 p.m.

The inaugural Immigrant Heritage Festival fundraiser will take place on Saturday at Washington Park in Denison.

The event is the creation of the Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

LULAC Denison President Alma Puga said the festival is a celebration of all immigrants and all cultures.

The festivities will include a parade, food vendors, and cultural/traditional dances and performances by high school students, local groups and a bagpipe player.

The new “Immigration is Beautiful” mural on the south side of the Washington Park band shell will be formally unveiled during the event.

Denison High School student Isabel Gutierrez won a competition to design the mural.

Individuals are encouraged to take pictures with the mural, which features butterfly wings set at a height so that they will appear to be attached to a person standing in front.

Gutierrez will be at the festival.

The event will celebrate the mural and the artist, and will also function as a fundraiser for scholarships provided by LULAC.

The Immigrant Heritage Festival follows Market in the Park on Saturday; the event will run from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

The event begins with a parade that starts in uptown Denison and makes its way to Washington Park.

Line up will be at 1:45 p.m. at the post office; the parade begins at 2:30 p.m.