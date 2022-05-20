Immigrant Heritage Festival planned for June 25

New Washington Park band shell mural

to be unveiled during event

The inaugural Immigrant Heritage Festival fundraiser will take place on Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park in Denison.

The Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will host the event.

“We want to celebrate all immigrants, new and old; not just Latinos but also the Sudanese community, the Irish and Germans and all the different cultural groups,” said LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

The festivities will include a parade, food vendors, and cultural/traditional dances and performances by high school students and other local groups.

Puga said the festival is an outgrowth of a LULAC/Denison Parks & Rec project to create a new mural on the south side of the band shell at Washington Park.

Starting in December 2021, submissions were sought for mural designs that celebrate immigrants to the community in the past, present and future.

A requirement of the design was that it would include a monarch butterfly, which is commonly viewed as a symbol of immigration because of its migration habits.

The design was also to include a pair of wings set at the proper level to appear behind someone taking a photo.

The phrase “immigration is beautiful” was also to be included.

A design was chosen and approved two weeks ago by Denison Parks & Rec.

“We will be announcing the winner of the mural design in the early part of June,” Puga said. “On June 18, which is a Saturday, we’ll start painting it.”

The artist will be on hand to help guide the effort.

“We are looking for volunteers to come help paint,” Puga said. “Anyone is more than welcome. We’ll need a lot of help.”

The mural will be unveiled during the Immigrant Heritage Festival.

“We’ll give people the opportunity to take pictures and capture the significance of it, and we’ll also showcase the artist,” she said.

The idea for an Immigrant Heritage Festival began two years ago, but was sidelined by the pandemic.

“This whole idea of bringing all the cultural groups together for a parade and a celebration started with about five individuals,” Puga said. “We were meeting and then with the pandemic just stopped everything. It started again with the idea of the mural.”

The festival will celebrate the mural and the artist, and will also function as a fundraiser for scholarships provided by LULAC.

Scholarship funds raised by LULAC Denison are matched from 60-100% by the national LULAC organization.

LULAC Denison was to present three $1,000 scholarships at the Senior Awards Program at Denison High School on Friday.

Puga said LULAC Denison had received a tourism grant from the City of Denison for the Washington Park mural project.

“We would welcome any donations for the mural or for our scholarship program,” she said.

The Immigrant Heritage Festival will run from 2:30 to 8 p.m. on June 25.

Lineup for the parade will be at 1:45 p.m. at the post office.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and make its way down to Washington Park by 2:45 or 2:50, depending on the number of entries.