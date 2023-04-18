The second-annual Immigrant Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24, at Washington Park in Denison.

The Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will host the event.

“We want to celebrate diversity through the arts and the different cultures within our community,” said LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

The event will begin with a parade; lineup will be at 2 p.m. at the Denison Post Office.

The parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. and make its way to Washington Park.

Starting at 3 p.m., a variety of performers will take the stage at the park to perform music and dances from a range of different cultural traditions.

“We’re looking for performers of any kind,” Puga said. “It could be from the German, Irish, Latino, Sudanese, Asian communities or others, as well.”

A new performing group for this year’s event will be the DMNV Lion Dance Team, of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lion dancing is a traditional dance in Asian cultures.

Local food vendors will also be on hand.

Iiawah Grill, of Ankeny, a Hawaiian-style grill, will join the festival this year.

“A new thing we’re incorporating this year is an art contest,” Puga said.

The “Immigration is Beautiful” art contest will have two age groups: 12 to 17, and 18 and up.

Chelsey Phipps, Denison High School art teacher, and Denison illustrator Haley McAndrews are in charge of the art contest.

The theme is “sharing the story of your culture or heritage.”

The art may be in any medium except for digital art; the submission deadline is June 14.

The submission form may be found on the LULAC Denison Facebook page.

The Immigrant Heritage Festival is a fundraiser for LULAC Denison’s scholarship program.

“Last year, because of the festival, we were able to raise $6,000 and we’ll award five scholarships this year to recipients,” Puga said. “With the second annual festival, we hope to raise money for next year’s scholarships.”

LULAC Denison is still seeking sponsors for the event; the deadline has been extended to May 1.

“Sponsorships help to cover the cost of the festival and the scholarship program,” Puga said.

About 10 sponsors have signed up so far.

Puga encourages all community members to attend the Immigrant Heritage Festival.