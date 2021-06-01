In the right place: Gray is new children’s librarian

“I’ve been coming to this library since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” said Katie Gray, the new children’s librarian at the Norelius Community Library in Denison. “I got my first library card here in second grade.”
Gray grew up in Deloit and graduated from Denison High School in 1997.
She received a management information systems degree from Buena Vista University in 2001.
Though she didn’t go to school to become a librarian, working in a library was one of her childhood dreams.
“I used to play library at home,” she said. “I’d get my books and put a checkout card in there and have all my stuffed animals check out the books. It’s kind of a childhood wish fulfillment.”
She lived in Storm Lake when she was in college – and she and her husband lived in Omaha, Nebraska, and Dallas, Texas, before returning to the area in 2004.
“I worked for Steven Holt at Movie Magic USA for almost a decade, and then I was a stay-at-home mom for almost another decade,” Gray said. “This is my first job back at it.”
She has visited the children’s library over the years, but she hasn’t check out books for her kids (the youngest are 5 and 9).
“My kids are hard on books, so I did not want to bring them to the library,” she said. “I get my kids’ books at the thrift store.”
May 13 was her first day at the library.
Though she is still getting her feet wet, she would like to expand story time for children at the library.
“Now that COVID is trailing off, I’d like to see more people come in for that, and try to make that fun and engaging,” she said. “During summer reading program, we’re going to have it on Saturdays at 10 (a.m.) and we’re going to have a theme every week; our summer reading program theme is ‘Reading colors your world,’ so during story times during the summer, we’re going to have books to do with red, like Little Red Riding Hood, and then we’ll go to orange and yellow and green and through the rainbow.”
During the school year, story times take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with the same program on both days.
“You could come on Tuesday if you have a little kid at home, or you could come on Saturday if you’re a school-age kid,” Gray said.
She is working on plans to do community outreach about story time.
Gray said she is impressed by the children’s book collection at the library.
“There are lots of good books here; some I’ve heard of, some I haven’t,” she said. “I think it’s really nice how we have some of the more popular ones on the top for the little kids, like Disney and Clifford, Daniel Tiger, and Thomas the Train. That makes it easy for them to find them.”
She has enjoyed familiarizing herself with the collection.
“I’ve spent a lot of time scanning the shelves, looking at what we have and what we don’t have,” Gray said. “I’ve been gathering ideas for story time books. That has been a great way to learn what’s on the shelves.”
She said she feels she is in the right place with her new job.
“It feels pretty natural here,” Gray said. “I have been a patron of this library since I was seven, so it’s almost kind of like working in my own living room.”