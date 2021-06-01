In the right place: Gray is new children’s librarian

May 13 was her first day at the library.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though she is still getting her feet wet, she would like to expand story time for children at the library.

“Now that COVID is trailing off, I’d like to see more people come in for that, and try to make that fun and engaging,” she said. “During summer reading program, we’re going to have it on Saturdays at 10 (a.m.) and we’re going to have a theme every week; our summer reading program theme is ‘Reading colors your world,’ so during story times during the summer, we’re going to have books to do with red, like Little Red Riding Hood, and then we’ll go to orange and yellow and green and through the rainbow.”

During the school year, story times take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with the same program on both days.

“You could come on Tuesday if you have a little kid at home, or you could come on Saturday if you’re a school-age kid,” Gray said.

She is working on plans to do community outreach about story time.

Gray said she is impressed by the children’s book collection at the library.