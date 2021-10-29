In the spirit of the season - CCMH pumpkin decorating contest

Creativity as a tool for teambuilding
Employees of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) have had the opportunity in the last few weeks to show off their humorous inclinations and creative talents in the 2021 CCMH Pumpkin Decorating Contest.
The results are on display near the information desk at the hospital; the winner has yet to be determined.
“We’ll have a vote and the most popular pumpkin will win bragging rights and some prizes,” said Brandi Mefferd, CCMH executive administrative assistant.
“We started pumpkin carving seven or eight years ago and we realized that wasn’t the best strategy,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“We’ve gone to pumpkin decorating since then. Carved pumpkins tend to go bad quickly; it gave us a really small window to be able to do it.”
Painting is also less dangerous than carving, he noted.
Mefferd and Luensmann organize the competition every year.
“In the five years I’ve been here, we’ve always painted them,” Mefferd said. “It’s open to anybody in the hospital – for individuals or small groups.”
Groups don’t have to be made up of individuals from the same departments.
“It’s just a fun activity for everybody this time of year,” Luensmann said.
“This year we had eight different groups participate,” Mefferd said. “Usually we average between eight and 12 groups; it depends on how busy the departments are.”
The hospital provides the pumpkins – this year they came from Hy-Vee.
“They’re delivered here, the staff go pick out their pumpkin, take it home, decorate it and then we have tables set up out front where staff, visitors and families can go vote,” she said. “It’s very popular.”
Luensmann said the 2021 CCMH Pumpkin Decorating Contest is a product of the hospital’s pride committee.
“It’s made up of front-line staff and managers who come up with a series of morale and teambuilding exercises throughout the year to help staff work on communication skills and provide a break from some of the more monotonous work we do on a daily basis,” he said.
“We have some very talented people here,” Mefferd said.
“And they work in all kind of mediums whether that’s metal or paint or magic markers,” Luensmann said.
“Last year we had one with lights incorporated,” Mefferd said.
“A lot of thought goes into decorating those pumpkins,” Luensmann said. “When you give them an opportunity to show their creativity, you see how talented our staff is in lots of different ways.”