In the spirit of the season - CCMH pumpkin decorating contest

“It’s just a fun activity for everybody this time of year,” Luensmann said.

“This year we had eight different groups participate,” Mefferd said. “Usually we average between eight and 12 groups; it depends on how busy the departments are.”

The hospital provides the pumpkins – this year they came from Hy-Vee.

“They’re delivered here, the staff go pick out their pumpkin, take it home, decorate it and then we have tables set up out front where staff, visitors and families can go vote,” she said. “It’s very popular.”

Luensmann said the 2021 CCMH Pumpkin Decorating Contest is a product of the hospital’s pride committee.

“It’s made up of front-line staff and managers who come up with a series of morale and teambuilding exercises throughout the year to help staff work on communication skills and provide a break from some of the more monotonous work we do on a daily basis,” he said.

“We have some very talented people here,” Mefferd said.

“And they work in all kind of mediums whether that’s metal or paint or magic markers,” Luensmann said.

“Last year we had one with lights incorporated,” Mefferd said.