Industry rep continues discussion with supervisors

Increasing the setbacks will reduce the number of turbines and the tax revenue in the county, he said.

The landowners would lose revenue because the company won’t be able to site some turbines under those rules, he said.

“That’s assuming that you can’t work out a deal with a landlord in particular,” said Supervisor Ty Rosburg.

He said the company could negotiate with those landowners.

“I would just highly caution the county from taking that approach,” Wengierski said.

He said some landowners don’t get along (he evoked the Hatfields and McCoys) and some have their own motives about why they might not want a wind farm in the area.

“It becomes a really slippery slope,” Wengierski said.

Rosburg said that was a valid point, but there probably aren’t that many Hatfields and McCoys.

“You want to consider both sides of it,” he said.

Wengierski agreed.

Heiden asked about a list, provided by Wengierski, of property owners signed on to the project.