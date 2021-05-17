Industry rep continues discussion with supervisors

Mark Wengierski, Scout Clean Energy director of development, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to promote the company’s 100-tower wind farm, known as “Silver Queen,” under development south of Westside; he also discussed how changes to the wind tower setback distance (under consideration by the supervisors) would affect the project.
Wengierski started with a discussion of the economic development elements of the project.
About 50 wind turbines would be placed in Crawford County as part of The Silver Queen wind farm, which is expected to have a lifetime of 35 years.
The project will provide Crawford County entities more that $34 million in property taxes over those 35 years, he said.
Of that total, the county would receive more than $13 million, schools would receive nearly $17 million, townships would receive nearly $700,000 and other entities, such as the ambulance service, Extension and cemeteries, would receive more than $2 million.
“The folks that benefit aren’t just these farmers in the project area,” Wengierski said.
As of the end of April, Scout Clean Energy had paid over $500,000 to landowners and a total of more than $4 million for Silver Queen project development.
Most of the money spent so far has gone toward developing the interconnection to the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) substation near Denison, and surveys of the land where the towers will be built south of Westside.
Wengierski noted that each of the 50 turbine tower foundations will require about 400 cubic yards of concrete, which will be sourced locally.
Landowners will receive a total of about $1 million prior to the wind farm going into operation, he said.
That includes payments of about $500,000 to landowners along the 16 miles of transmission line (mostly between R and S avenues) that will be rebuilt.
“That line is going to cost north of $10 million to rebuild to get that power to Denison and get on the grid,” Wengierski said.
“Once the wind farm is up and operating, we’re looking at a half a million (dollars) in annual payments to these landowners over the 35 years of these wind leases.”
In Crawford County, 81 landowners have signed on to the project in the wind farm area and 60 landowners have signed on for the transmission line, he said.
Landowners with large and small properties, from 5.79 acres to half a section, have signed.
The project has “robust landowner support,’ he said.
Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if the property taxes are based on a 30% valuation.
Wengierski said the rate is zero for the first year and then increases by 5% per year until reaching the maximum allowed valuation of 30 percent.
Heiden asked if Scout Clean Energy is paying the landowners in the program with federal tax credits.
Wengierski said landowners are paid out of revenue that comes from selling electricity.
The company enters into “purchase power agreements” with large companies, utilities and local cooperatives that have a demand for power, he said.
“Purchase power agreements are usually 20-30 years, which matches the term of our wind lease,” he said.
“But you don’t have those contracts, yet,” Heiden said.
She asked how the company is already paying the landowners.
Wengierski said the wind farm is currently making zero dollars; Scout Clean Energy is paying landowners out of their own pocket to advance the project.
Heiden asked again whether the company is receiving federal tax credits.
Wengierski said the company is not.
“You receive your production tax credit when you go into commercial operation,” he said. “When the wind farm is built, and those blades are spinning and you’re generating electricity, that is when you receive those tax credits.”
Wengierski said that if Crawford County changes the setback distance (currently 1,000 feet) to a quarter-mile, the project would lose three turbines; if the setback is changed to a half-mile, six turbines would be lost.
Increasing the setbacks will reduce the number of turbines and the tax revenue in the county, he said.
The landowners would lose revenue because the company won’t be able to site some turbines under those rules, he said.
“That’s assuming that you can’t work out a deal with a landlord in particular,” said Supervisor Ty Rosburg.
He said the company could negotiate with those landowners.
“I would just highly caution the county from taking that approach,” Wengierski said.
He said some landowners don’t get along (he evoked the Hatfields and McCoys) and some have their own motives about why they might not want a wind farm in the area.
“It becomes a really slippery slope,” Wengierski said.
Rosburg said that was a valid point, but there probably aren’t that many Hatfields and McCoys.
“You want to consider both sides of it,” he said.
Wengierski agreed.
Heiden asked about a list, provided by Wengierski, of property owners signed on to the project.
He said the list showed landowners with property where turbines could be located, as well as landowners that had signed “good neighbor agreements” and another list of those that signed agreements for the transmission line right of way.
Wengierski said the old infrastructure in the United States is crumbling; the transmission line to be replaced was built in the 1960s.
The new lines will last 60 to 70 years and will be put up at no expense to Crawford County taxpayers, he said.
Heiden asked if construction has started on the transmission line.
Wengierski said the company is still working through the franchise process with the Iowa Utilities Board, which takes about nine months.
“We hope to have the permit in hand by the end of the year,” he said.
The property owners along the transmission path were paid when they signed, are paid every year until the transmission line is constructed and after the transmission line is constructed, Wengierski said.
Rosburg asked how high the wind towers are with the blade at the top.
Wengierski said the tip height is about 500 feet at present, but newer machines with longer, more efficient blades are a little taller.
Rosburg asked about shadow fall from blades prior to sunset.
Wengierski said that certain sun angles at certain times of the year result in “shadow, glare and flicker.”
Scout Clean Energy works with local assessors to locate all residences within the project boundaries and uses that to help site the turbines, he said.
Wengierski said the rule of thumb in the United States (from a study in Massachusetts and Minnesota) is that a residence should experience shadow, glare and flicker during 30 hours per year or fewer.
He noted that a year has 8,760 hours, about half of which are in daylight.
Thirty hours represents about 1% percent of those hours, he said.
Read more in the Tuesday Denison Bulletin.