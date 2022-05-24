Injured hawk put in helping hands

Pure luck is the only reason an injured hawk reached the helping hands of a licensed wildlife rehabilitator this weekend.

On Saturday morning, my dad just happened to be walking by the monitor that shows one of our security cameras and noticed a large bird in distress just outside the gate to our farm.

I walked down and found a red-tailed hawk that had experienced some bad luck.

By the time I arrived, it had moved down the hill from our gate and was sitting under a tree. I could see something was wrong with its left wing.

Because of its location between our fence and S Avenue, my assumption is that it was hit by a car.

The bird kept an eye on me while I took a few pictures and then I headed back up to the house.

Having attended several raptor releases at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center at Yellow Smoke Park, I knew there are people who make it their business to provide aid to birds that have been injured.

At just before 10 a.m., I called Veterinary Associates of Manning because they were listed on the Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) website.

SOAR is the avian rescue agency for western Iowa and has been involved in the release of rehabilitated birds at Yellow Smoke Park.

Ninety minutes later, I received a call from Cassidy Wendl, who has worked with SOAR since 2014. She was already on the way to Denison to pick up two owls.

I told her to meet me just inside our gate.

The next time I looked, of course, the bird was no longer there.

I walked along the fence, thinking that I might have misjudged the extent of the hawk’s injuries. Perhaps it had flown off.

I was about to give up looking when I saw the hawk standing in the water of the little stream that leads away from our pond. It had hopped or walked more than 200 feet to get to the water.

It watched me as it drank a little bit.

I decided to stay there and keep an eye on it; if the bird managed to get out into the trees to the east of our pond, I’d never find it again.

My mom brought me a pair of leather gloves - because of course I hadn’t grabbed them on the way out of the house.

Remarkably, Wendl arrived at our farm just before noon, and proceeded to quickly capture the hawk.

I didn’t need the gloves, after all.

She examined the bird, which was less agitated than I had imagined it would be; Wendl noted that it had significant tissue damage to its left wing.

By a few minutes after noon, she was back on the road with the hawk safely settled in a crate in the back seat of her truck.

That’s pretty good service for a Saturday.