Inspiration from church life spans generations

She added that the world has changed over the past 150 years with scientific discoveries and learnings and the advancement of technology, and pointed out that the church has also changed. She noted that Presbyterians hold to the tenet that they are reformed, which also means always re-forming and growing and changing and letting God’s spirit work in them.

“Many of you remember the church of the 1950s and 1960s when everyone went to Sunday school and when the pews were filled with children and youth groups and families,” Olson said. “And as we look around today, we see that it’s no longer like that and possibly never will be.

“But don’t let that get you down. Don’t let that take away your hope because God is always doing something new. God is always working through people who are willing and able and interested.”

Olson went on to say, “Jesus didn’t require a big congregation to do His work. He didn’t require His followers to be rich and powerful to join Him. He had a small group of dedicated people, and He started with 12.