Installation of new boiler at aquatic center in progress

End of week is target

A new boiler system is being installed this week at the Denison Aquatic Center.

“We’re hoping that everything will be up and going by the end of this week,” said Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert.

The heat exchanger in the previous boiler failed in mid-March, causing the temporary closure of the facility on March 13.

The swimming pool and sauna reopened on March 22, with the pool unheated and the hot tub closed.

The City of Denison sought bids for a new boiler in April when it was determined that the old boiler, which was installed in 2013, could not be repaired.

The boiler was under warranty for factory defects, but the city determined that the problem was unlikely to be a factory defect.

Rasmussen Mechanical Services, of Sioux City, won the replacement job with a quote of $154,258.

American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to pay for the project.

Installation of the new boiler system started on August 8, though some prep work took place the week before, Kempfert said.

“They had to pull out the old boiler, dismantle all the hookups for that, and pull out all the heat exchangers,” he said.

The crew also cleaned and replaced equipment as needed and replaced some copper piping this week.

The new system will add redundancy that the old boiler lacked.

“We’re now going to have two boilers,” Kempfert said. “They’re both smaller than the one they took out. What we’re going to do is alternate firing on those. The life of them will be longer because you don’t have one running the whole time. If one would happen to go down, we would have a backup.”

Even though the boilers are smaller than the one they replace, each is capable of handling water heating for the aquatic center.

“If we need to take it out of commission for repairs, we’re not going to be dead in the water,” Kempfert said. “Pardon the pun.”

The timing for having the new system up and running will work well with the transition from the outdoor pool as the summer season ends.

The outdoor pool is still open this week – but the last day is Sunday, August 21.

Kempfert said the indoor pool has remained in use since it reopened in March.

“Right now, the ambient air temperature is keeping the indoor pool around 77° – 78°,” he said. “Some people still think that’s a bit cold, but it’s not too terrible.”

People still use the pool regularly for lap swimming, he said.