Investigation continuing into semitractor-trailer/train accident

Note from the City of Denison: The railroad crossings through Denison at South Main Street and South 15th Street are closed until further notice. Please use Donna Reed Road and Highway 59. Thank you for your assistance.

A semitractor-trailer that was partially across the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at South Main Avenue in Denison was struck by an eastbound train at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The collision caused a number of train cars to derail.

The semi was from Verzani Farms, of Ponca, Nebraska, according to the signage on the vehicle.

Two members of the train crew and the truck driver were all transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital, said Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific.

Cleanup began on Thursday afternoon.

Tysver said Union Pacific had no current estimate on how long cleanup will take.

Firefighters, the police department and the sheriff’s office all responded to the accident.

Union Pacific police arrived on the scene to take over the investigation.