 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Iowa reaches second highest turnout in state history for midterm election

  • 0
DBR Vote Graphic

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the unofficial turnout for the November 2022 general election was the second highest in state history for a midterm. More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted. The all-time high for an Iowa midterm election was 1,329,930, set in 2018.

“My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Secretary Pate said. “I also want to thank the poll workers and county election officials across Iowa for their hard work and dedication. However, our work is not finished.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. Secretary Pate added another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process this year by ordering a second race to undergo hand count audits in every county. The audits will ensure the numbers match the totals reported by the ballot tabulators. The gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure will be audited.

People are also reading…

“Post-election audits add another layer of integrity to the election process,” Secretary Pate said. “I want all Iowans to know their vote counts, and it will be counted correctly.”

All election results remain unofficial until canvassing is complete, and results are certified. The deadline is December 5.

Unofficial totals are available at sos.iowa.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bale fire sparks major field fire

Bale fire sparks major field fire

A major field fire to the south and west of Ricketts on Wednesday caused the town to be evacuated as firefighters from around western Iowa bat…

Rotary auction a success

Rotary auction a success

The annual Denison Rotary Club Auction, which took place on Sunday at Boulders Conference Center, was a success, surpassing $38,285 in gross r…

Waffles for honor flight

Waffles for honor flight

The senior center in Denison was full with people enjoying Dad’s Belgian Waffles and making contributions to the Brushy Creek Honor Flight on …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These grocery items are at an all-time high