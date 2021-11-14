Iowa secretary of agriculture learns more about needs and issues in the ethanol industry during visit to The Andersons’ Denison plant

Naig said the ruling was very concerning and continued that year-round sales of E-15 is “one of those examples of where higher access to higher blends of ethanol is a great thing for the industry, great for the consumers, great for the environment, all of the above.”

He said Gov. Kim Reynolds is working with other governors, especially those from Midwestern states, to find a solution.

“Frankly, we need to hear from the administration on where they intend to go. This could very well require Congress to act,” Naig continued. “E-15 is very logical but we need to even go beyond and work for opportunities for higher blends.”

He said that the effort in Iowa is to make higher ethanol blends available to consumers.

“That means you have to have the pumps, tanks and hoses at the fuel retailer location, and we’ve got a long history of 12 years or so of investing in the renewable fuel infrastructure program. In fact we asked for and received some additional dollars last year from the legislature,” Naig said. “We’re going to continue to stay focused on how we continue to build out that infrastructure to carry those higher blends.”

Naig was also asked his view on the challenges of providing year-round E-15 to consumers.