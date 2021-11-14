Iowa secretary of agriculture learns more about needs and issues in the ethanol industry during visit to The Andersons’ Denison plant

Riding in the front of a pickup on a tour of The Andersons’ ethanol plant in Denison on Tuesday afternoon, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig had a number of questions for plant manager Ricardo Campos.
It was Naig’s first visit to the plant in his eight years with the department – first as deputy secretary and then as secretary since March 2018.
“I get to a lot of ethanol plants; I’m trying to get all the ethanol plants. This is part of me doing county visits all across the state,” Naig said.
He had only a couple counties yet to visit this year to complete his annual 99-county tour.
“I’m trying to focus on some themes in these visits and trying to understand what’s happening in these businesses and understand some of the innovation that’s out there,” Naig continued.
“I’m really impressed with this facility and the professionalism, and frankly there’s been a huge investment here on the part of The Andersons to keep this plant modernized and to really look to the future,” he added.
Before the tour, Campos spoke about the history of the plant, and during the tour, he explained the process that transforms corn harvested in the area into the 65 million gallons of ethanol the plant can produce annually, along with E-85 and co-products of ANDVantage™ 40Y, a high-protein distillers dried grain, and Corn Bran Plus, a high-fiber wet feed product.
Campos and Naig also discussed other issues that could help the industry. One issue, which is not unique to the ethanol industry, is the need for more available workforce along with more housing to attract workforce.
Naig was also excited to learn that a portion of the CO2 from the ethanol fermentation process is piped under Highway 30 to the Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. plant. Continental Carbonic is a subsidiary of Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., and its Denison location, a liquid CO2 dry ice manufacturing facility, went into production in the late spring of 2019.
Continental Carbonic has since grown its contractual supply relationship with The Andersons in other locations in the Midwest.
“We are talking a lot about decarbonizing our economy and so again, if you want to look at that from an energy standpoint, you need to look at the environmentally friendly or the renewable sources of energy - ethanol and biodiesel,” said Naig. “This isn’t something we have to create. We don’t have to come up with this and start something new. We’ve got a huge foundation here already in the United States, especially in Iowa, and so how do we continue to leverage that?”
Naig continued that he believes that ethanol and biodiesel both have a very bright future because they are already delivering lower-carbon energy to the marketplace, but he said even more can be done.
“What’s very impressive about this plant is it is already capturing CO2 and it’s being used for other products and other services,” he said. “That’s a great thing that’s already happening.
“Now, how can we apply that similar thinking either by sequestering or using CO2 for other products and capturing more of that CO2? You lower the carbon intensity score of ethanol and now it becomes more desirable in other places that are willing to pay.”
Naig said lowering the carbon intensity score of renewable fuels needs to be a focal point.
“We’re looking at that in the carbon task force that the governor created this summer, so stay tuned,” he said. “We expect some recommendations about energy and ag and carbon coming from the task force here before the end of the year.”
Naig also spoke to the Denison Bulletin and Review about another issue that would help the ethanol industry – year-round sales of E-15.
The extension of a waiver allowing year-round sales was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2019. However, in July this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the EPA had exceeded its authority, citing that the statutory language the agency used was intended for the 10% ethanol blend in fuel.
The ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.
Naig said the ruling was very concerning and continued that year-round sales of E-15 is “one of those examples of where higher access to higher blends of ethanol is a great thing for the industry, great for the consumers, great for the environment, all of the above.”
He said Gov. Kim Reynolds is working with other governors, especially those from Midwestern states, to find a solution.
“Frankly, we need to hear from the administration on where they intend to go. This could very well require Congress to act,” Naig continued. “E-15 is very logical but we need to even go beyond and work for opportunities for higher blends.”
He said that the effort in Iowa is to make higher ethanol blends available to consumers.
“That means you have to have the pumps, tanks and hoses at the fuel retailer location, and we’ve got a long history of 12 years or so of investing in the renewable fuel infrastructure program. In fact we asked for and received some additional dollars last year from the legislature,” Naig said. “We’re going to continue to stay focused on how we continue to build out that infrastructure to carry those higher blends.”
Naig was also asked his view on the challenges of providing year-round E-15 to consumers.
“For all of the conversation that we’re having in this country about renewable energy, why would we seemingly be trying to put pressure on ethanol and biodiesel, so I think we need to really look across the whole energy portfolio and we need as a country to continue to focus on renewable domestic energy production,” he said. “In the case of ethanol and biodiesel, you’ve absolutely got that today.”
He continued that the situation is all about market share. The renewable fuels industry is trying to gain market share and the oil industry is trying to protect its market share.
“Frankly, I think we all have to get on the same page, everybody that’s in the liquid transportation fuel side of this, and we know we’re going to start losing market share to electric vehicles here pretty quick if we can’t work together to try to figure this out,” Naig said. “Again, let’s take a really big picture here and say we ought to focus on renewable domestic energy production in all its forms.”