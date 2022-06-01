 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Harrison County

A 22-year-old Pisgah man was killed and a 24-year-old Council Bluffs man was injured in a single-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:58 p.m. on May 31 in Harrison County.

Thomas Peasley died as a result of the accident and Michael Rodriguez was injured. The state patrol report says that neither was wearing a seat belt.

Both were taken to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital by Mondamin Rescue.

For the driver’s name, the state patrol report lists “Under Investigation.”

The accident occurred as a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on Kelly Avenue near 180th Trail, lost control and left the road. The pickup rolled multiple times before landing on its driver’s side in the west ditch.

The state patrol report says alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

