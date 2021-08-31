Iowa Supreme Court sets mask rule

Masks required in court-controlled areas
The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued an order requiring individuals who enter Iowa court-controlled areas to wear a face covering, whether or not the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the order.
On May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that bans counties, cities and schools from implementing mask-wearing mandates.
Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson said Christensen has the authority to set the mask order for court-controlled areas.
“The providence of the courtrooms is under the Iowa Supreme Court,” Johnson said.
“People can disagree with the chief justice’s decision, that’s for sure, but whether or not she has jurisdiction to do that is not up for debate.”
Johnson said the order applies to the courtroom at the courthouse but not the County Attorney’s office, which is not a court-controlled area.
“It would be optional, for our office, whether or not to wear masks,” he said.
Johnson said he will do what he is required to do and does not have a personal opinion about the order.
Christensen’s order stated that “The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the recent revisions to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding mask wearing in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission…”
The CDC had stated on May 13 that fully-vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks in most circumstances, but, due to the rise of the highly-contagious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, on July 27 the CDC recommended that fully-vaccinated individuals again wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission; the guidance for unvaccinated individuals has not changed since April 3, 2020, when the CDC recommended everyone wear masks in most settings.
“Judges, in their discretion, may permit the removal of face coverings by participants or take other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in court proceedings,” Christensen wrote in her order. “This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or area’s positivity rate or transmission status.”
Christensen said the court will continue to monitor the circumstances and update the order as necessary.