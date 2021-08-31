Iowa Supreme Court sets mask rule

Masks required in court-controlled areas

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued an order requiring individuals who enter Iowa court-controlled areas to wear a face covering, whether or not the individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the order.

On May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that bans counties, cities and schools from implementing mask-wearing mandates.

Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson said Christensen has the authority to set the mask order for court-controlled areas.

“The providence of the courtrooms is under the Iowa Supreme Court,” Johnson said.

“People can disagree with the chief justice’s decision, that’s for sure, but whether or not she has jurisdiction to do that is not up for debate.”

Johnson said the order applies to the courtroom at the courthouse but not the County Attorney’s office, which is not a court-controlled area.

“It would be optional, for our office, whether or not to wear masks,” he said.

Johnson said he will do what he is required to do and does not have a personal opinion about the order.