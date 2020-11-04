IowaWorks center projected to open in Denison on January 2

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced today that the Denison IowaWorks center will official open at 504 Highway 39 North on January 2.

IWD had previously announced that the IowaWORKS office in Carroll would relocate to Denison in order to provide job resources to both Carroll and Denison communities.

“After working with local leaders, legislators and the workforce development board to plan the relocation, we couldn’t be more excited for the facility to open its doors and connect Crawford County residents with employment services,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “The new location will expand services to more Iowans and connect them with new opportunities.”

The decision to relocate the IowaWORKS office to Denison was made in December 2019 after local leaders and IWD officials evaluated the need for an IowaWORKS facility in Denison. An expansion office will be available to Carroll residents at a later date.

“The Denison IowaWORKS center will be a one-stop shop for job seekers and employers in the Denison community,” said Michael Witt, IowaWORKS Division Administrator. “Our team looks forward to working with Iowans to help them build the skills they are looking for or help reach their employment goals.”