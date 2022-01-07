Issue of mayor, council compensation to return to council meeting

The Denison City Council will review levels of pay for council members and mayors in other towns in the future with an eye on increasing the payment for the same positions in Denison.

“I brought this up before and I think we really need to figure out the average of a city our size to compensate the council and mayor for amount of time everybody puts in,” said Councilman John Granzen.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia asked what other cities pay.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he knew that in Carroll the council members are compensated $200 a month and the mayor gets $400 a month.

According to the city code, the salary of the Denison mayor is $6,000 a year, payable in monthly installments.

Council members are paid $25 for each regular or special meeting they attend, payable quarterly.

At one time in the past a survey on council and mayor salaries had been conducted.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said she could find that information, update it and bring it to the next council meeting.