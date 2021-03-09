It’s a go: St. Patrick’s Day parade is Saturday

“It’s going to be great,” said St. Patrick’s Day parade organizer Susan Grau. “We have a lot of new participants this year.”

The 30th anniversary of the parade was to have been celebrated on March 14, 2020, but the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Grau said many people have reached out to her about the parade after hearing that it will take place this year.

“I think people are ready to get out and put this pandemic behind us a bit and start spring off with a little jig in their step,” Grau said. “Let’s hope for good weather and we’ll be good to go.”

Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU), the Denison Volunteer Fire Department, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Denison Police Department will all participate.

“They’re all on board and ready to go with us and the Legion is going to be there to start us off with the colors” she said.

Lots of other people and vehicles will participate.

“I’ve had some people that I didn’t even know had businesses in town contact me and ask if they can take part in the parade,” she said. “I said, ‘absolutely,’ it’s a great way to get their names out there.”