It’s a go: St. Patrick’s Day parade is Saturday

“It’s going to be great,” said St. Patrick’s Day parade organizer Susan Grau. “We have a lot of new participants this year.”
The 30th anniversary of the parade was to have been celebrated on March 14, 2020, but the parade was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Grau said many people have reached out to her about the parade after hearing that it will take place this year.
“I think people are ready to get out and put this pandemic behind us a bit and start spring off with a little jig in their step,” Grau said. “Let’s hope for good weather and we’ll be good to go.”
Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU), the Denison Volunteer Fire Department, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Denison Police Department will all participate.
“They’re all on board and ready to go with us and the Legion is going to be there to start us off with the colors” she said.
Lots of other people and vehicles will participate.
“I’ve had some people that I didn’t even know had businesses in town contact me and ask if they can take part in the parade,” she said. “I said, ‘absolutely,’ it’s a great way to get their names out there.”
Anyone can join the parade, she said.
Many people have asked Grau about whether they can throw candy.
“Absolutely,” was the answer to that question, too.
“I figure the people that are coming to the parade will take precautions and all should be good,” Grau said.
The parade this year is dedicated to the memory of parade founders Joe and Marilyn Curnyn, and Brian O’Neill, who continued the tradition of the parade.
Tim Curnyn will be the Grand Marshal and Peggy O’Neill will be the Irish Mother.
Tim is the son of Joe and Marilyn; Peggy is the sister of Brian.
The “Shamrock Express” bus that Brian O’Neill drove in many parades will also be on hand; Brian’s daughter Meghan will drive the bus on Saturday.
Grau said she is excited to have the parade take place at long last.
“I put a questionnaire out on the St. Patrick’s page on Facebook, and just said, with the pandemic not completely gone, do you want to do the parade or not do the parade?” she said.
Everyone who responded wanted to have the parade.
“So it’s a go,” Grau said.
Grau and Terry Lally will manage organizing all the entries before the parade.
“Just show up and we’ll get you a spot,” she said. “We’re going to start lining up between 12 and 12:30 (p.m.). Line up in front of the post office.”
The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will follow the usual route down Main Street and east on Broadway to 16th Street.
“I look forward to a good turnout,” Grau said.