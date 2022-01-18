It’s a Wonderful Lego Life set reaches 10,000 votes

Family project now under consideration by LEGO

The Middaugh family’s “It’s a Wonderful Lego Life” set reached the 10,000-vote milestone on January 7 and is now under consideration to become an official LEGO product.

As a family project, the Middaughs (Jason, Tina, and daughter, Jane) created a Lego version of some of the settings and characters from the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” including a figure of Denison’s Donna Reed, who starred in the film.

The Middaughs live in Syracuse, New York.

Jason shared with the Bulletin and Review an email he received from the LEGO company that explained what will happen next in the process:

“This project moves from the Idea stage to the Review stage. A ‘LEGO Review Board’ composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea. We’ll build concept models and determine if the concept meets our high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product. This includes factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand. Every potential LEGO product goes through a process like this and must meet the same standards.”

Jason said the review process will last through April and a decision will be made by the company in May or June.

The company will handle copyright issues surrounding the film.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” has had an interesting history where copyright is concerned, he noted.

“In the 1970s, they let their copyright lapse and any station could play the movie for free,” Jason said. “That’s how it became so popular. Since then, NBC secured broadcasting rights but that’s still different from the actual copyright part. Hopefully they can work that stuff out.”

He said his family had a good time working on the project – but it will probably be their last LEGO Ideas project.

“We’re really just hoping this is the one and it hits the goal and is chosen,” he said.

They will continue to promote the LEGO set in the coming months.

“A local news station is doing a story on it next week, and the Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls has invited us to a Sunday brunch to talk about the set,” Jason said.

Seneca Falls, New York, is thought to be the town on which the film’s town, Bedford Falls, is based.

They have also been asked to put on a display of their set at a toy museum near Rochester, New York.