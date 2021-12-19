It’s a Wonderful Life turns 75

The first public showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” took place on December 20, 1946; the 75th anniversary is Monday.

To commemorate the event, the Donna Reed Foundation will present two screenings of the film this Sunday, December 19.

The version to be shown is the 75th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray, which was released just a month ago.

The screenings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will take place at the Donna Reed Theater; the black and white version will be shown at 3 p.m. and the (digitally added) color version will be shown at 7 p.m.

One of the earliest public connections between Donna Reed and “It’s a Wonderful Life” was printed in the Des Moines Sunday Register on March 10, 1946.

The full-page story was mostly about Donna’s work helping get a film made about the development of the atomic bomb.

The film “The Beginning or the End” started as a request to Donna from her former Denison High School chemistry teacher Dr. Edward Tompkins, who had worked on the Manhattan Project that built the bomb.

In the article, the Register also noted that Donna had been asked to star in a new film by director Frank Capra.

“…Capra pointed his name-making finger at her recently and said he would like very much to have her in the picture he’s planning for the lately-returned-from-the-wars Jimmy Stewart,” the article stated.

At issue was Donna’s contract with MGM Studios; “It’s a Wonderful Life” was to be produced by RKO Radio Pictures.

“If Donna gets to star with Jimmy Stewart – fine,” the Register wrote. “If she doesn’t, it hasn’t harmed her career a bit to have the wonderful Mr. Capra seeking her out.”

As it turned out, Donna was “borrowed” from MGM for the production.

As with the Register story, much of the publicity about “It’s a Wonderful Life” revolved around the return of Jimmy Stewart to the Hollywood filmmaking business.

Stewart had made his last film in 1941 and spent World War II as a pilot; he flew 20 combat missions in B-24 bombers and served as a wing and squadron commander.

The first mention of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in a Denison newspaper did not arrive until three months later.

The June 20, 1946, Denison Review, noted that Donna had made the cover of Life Magazine – and also voiced a complaint about how the magazine had described Denison.

The offending portion of the Life Magazine story was about Donna growing up on a farm in “tiny Denison, IA.”

The Bulletin quoted part of the Life story, which noted that Donna “recently won the lead opposite James Stewart in his first postwar picture, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ the tale of a small town now being produced by Frank Capra.”

“With a fine eye for Miss Reed’s fresh, earthy beauty, Capra’s press agents sprang into action, announced that she must be ‘reindoctrinated’ with small town atmosphere” to prepare for the role, the magazine reported.

The Life writers managed to fit in a few more jabs at small towns in their description of how Capra sent Donna to “sleepy little” Saratoga, California, where the town’s “farmers and friendly yokelry greatly enjoyed her visit.”

She also won $50 from actor Lionel Barrymore (Mr. Potter in the film) by proving she could really milk a cow, the magazine reported.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” premiered at the Globe Theatre in New York, NY, on December 20, 1946, but did not reach Denison until two months later.

“Donna Reed, Denison high school graduate, who rose to stardom in Hollywood, has just finished her latest picture, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The picture will be shown at the Ritz theatre here, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,” was the caption for a picture of Donna on page 13 of the Friday, February 21, 1947, Denison Bulletin.

A small notice on page 4B, of the same edition, announced, “Donna Reed will return to Denison this weekend when she will be seen in her latest picture, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ in which she stars with Jimmy Stewart. Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Travers are also featured in the picture.”

The film opened to mixed reviews, but some critics saw in the film what audiences in later decades would discover.

Writing for the Minneapolis Star Tribune in the December 22, 1946, edition, Bob Murphy wrote “‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is a wonderful motion picture.”

“‘Wonderful Life’ is a peculiarly warm and human document, typical of Capra’s work in that it is drawn from the springs of the average man’s behavior as much as from any scriptwriter’s brain,” he continued.