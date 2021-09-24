It’s a wrap on the 2021 Tri City BBQ Fest

“Everything gets reinvested into the next year’s festival, if there is a profit,” he said. “Every indication is that this should be a phenomenal year when we get the books complete, but it’s pretty hard to say until you get the very last invoice in and we get all of our payments out. It will be a couple of weeks before we have a better idea.”

He said the BBQ Fest has enjoyed good weather for all eight years (including for the “Brew and ‘Que” in 2020), and the rain last Friday morning during setup was not a problem at all.

The CDC is already looking forward to next year’s event.

“Every year we learn a few things that help us tweak and polish little details here and there,” he said. “I think our volunteers continue to learn and recruit new people. I’ve learned to trust our managers and trust our volunteers because they really do care and they don’t need to be micromanaged. They will figure things out and make the experience better.”

He emphasized that the event would not be possible without sponsors.