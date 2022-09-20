It’s a wrap on the barbecue

Record attendance for Tri City BBQ Fest

“We were all just all blown away with the attendance, the support of the community and from how far away people came,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.

He said that while numbers are preliminary at this point, Friday and Saturday had record attendance.

“I think our peak attendance on Friday was near 5,000; total attendance would be more because we may have had people that just came for dinner and then left, or just came at the very end after the football game,” Blakley said. “Five thousand for peak attendance, and maybe 6,500 to 7,000 total on Friday would be my initial guess. For Saturday, I would say about 6,000 peak attendance and maybe 9,000 to 10,000 for the day in total.”

Previous peak attendance records were around 4,000 for a Friday and 5,000 for a Saturday.

“The numbers were incredible,” he said.

Blakley said the event went smoothly.

“Overall, from the contest to the food vendors to the entertainment, whether that was on-stage or the special entertainment, everything came together and it was a great presentation of everything we’ve learned over the past eight years running this festival,” he said.

“Our volunteers were great and our managers were amazing, even though we’ve had some changeover in the manager positions; we saw volunteers and managers who really understand how to step up and make the festival a success.”

Blakley said he felt grateful for the “outpouring of support in sponsorships.”

“We nearly doubled our previous sponsorship record, so we want to say a big thank-you to Smithfield for taking on the title sponsorship this year, and Monogram Foods for the Prime Cut Sponsorship and the two additional à la carte sponsorships they took on, as well,” he said. “That and the continued support of all our premium sponsors took us to another level. I feel good knowing that the BBQ fest can live on and have a little bit of cushion for a year that maybe does not turn out as well as this year. Just as with people and businesses, it’s important to have something in savings - and this event is no different.”

Blakley said he was relieved that his apprehension about the Saturday weather forecast turned out to be unfounded.

At one point, the National Weather Service listed the chance of rain in Denison on Saturday night at 80%; fortunately, that rain all passed to the south.

“We were concerned about the weather and the chance of rain on Saturday, but it was another year where we had fantastic weather,” he said. “I think we may have even had better attendance if we wouldn’t have had that rain in the morning (on Saturday). Some people may have changed their plans because it was raining in other parts of the state. Visitors may have assumed it would be raining in Denison, too. We put the word out on social media that it was beautiful in town. We definitely did not see an impact in the numbers from the weather and we had what I believe is our biggest Saturday, yet.

The various vendors at the festival will compile their sales numbers later this week, so those numbers are not yet known.

“Based on the product that went out and the long lines, they’re going to be very happy,” Blakley said.

Beer sales are a good gauge of how the festival went, he noted.

“Something concrete that really says a lot is that I upped the beer order beyond anything we’ve ever sold because we were hopeful our attendance would be high,” Blakley said. “Our number-one biggest seller is Busch Light 16 ounce cans. We ordered an incredible amount of that, thinking we’d be able to get through the whole weekend, but we had to reorder Saturday morning to make sure that we had enough cases. We sold out of a majority of the craft beer taps, as well. That doesn’t usually happen; we usually have a keg or two that we don’t even tap.”

The festival will take about a month to make sure all invoices are paid and everything is accounted for before putting together a final report, he said.

Blakley saved his highest praise for the Tri City BBQ Fest volunteers.