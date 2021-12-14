It’s not quite a wrap on the Secondary Road season

Storm fizzles, work continues

County Engineer Paul Assman told the Crawford County Board of Supervisors last week that the storm predicted for last Friday would likely be the end of the construction season for the county road and bridge crews.

“I was wrong,” Assman told the Bulletin and Review on Monday.

The Friday storm didn’t amount to much in Crawford County.

“We had some ice Friday night, which was a bit of a challenge, but we got it taken care of and I didn’t hear of any accidents,” he said.

Before noon on Saturday, the county plows had finished cleaning up the one or two inches of snow that fell.

Because the storm did not signal a turn to winter weather, the county road and bridge crews will continue to work on projects around the county.

Assman said the favorable weather during most of 2021 has allowed the road and bridge crews, and contractors, to complete almost everything he put on the project map for the construction season.

“We almost got everything done on that – and I always overplan,” he said.

A contracted project resurfaced a total of 32 miles of roads, including three miles south of Aspinwall, eight miles between Dow City and Highway 59, 18 miles from Schleswig to the county line, and three miles north of County Road E16 near Ricketts.

“That was a project that started in April, and we still have a few loose ends to tie up, but for all intents and purposes it was completed in early October,” Assman said.

“All that’s left is patching the approach pavement to the rail crossing east of Boyer.”

That work won’t take place until the spring.

“That’s a very large project for a county,” Assman said. “In fact, we were just awarded a special recognition at the Asphalt Paving Association conference last week for the ‘100,000 ton award.’”

He said he didn’t know if it was a new category, but Crawford County was the only entry.

“It was recognizing that we did a lot of work that supported that industry,” Assman said.

The county bridge crew is currently working on the fifth bridge replacement project of the season.

The bridge, which is west of Charter Oak, should be 75% complete by the end of the year.

“The bridge crew also did six smaller culvert replacement projects,” Assman said.

The road crew completed 12 grading projects on nearly 13 miles.

“That’s a huge year for us,” Assman said. “I can’t say enough about the guys.”

The projects took place all around the county.

“The thing about our county is that it’s so big that people in one part of the county don’t really know what’s going on in all the rest of the county, but there’s a lot of activity all over,” he said.

The work being performed now is of a different nature than the work that was taking place about 15 years ago, he noted.

“For three years, we didn’t do any grading,” Assman said. “We were just fixing stuff that had been damaged by heavy rainfall events.”

The current work is not just to fix damage, but to make improvements.

“We have our continuous operations; our blading and ditching crews that are always out there. The blades are always trying to keep the roads in good shape and the ditching crews are doing improvements, as well as maintenance,” Assman said. “The bridge and the grading projects are really making the system better. We’re making the roads better for the long term.”

The weather isn’t the only factor that allowed more work to be done this year.

“The ability to have good people and good equipment made it all happen,” he said. “We’ve got really good equipment and I credit the board (of supervisors) with allowing us to have that.”

In 2020, the county crews wrapped up work the week before Christmas.

“We started back up again in February, so we didn’t have much of a winter break,” Assman said. “We just started up again and we haven’t stopped since then.”

Even if the weather holds, the crews will have to stop work sometime in the near future.

“At some point, we have to bring all the equipment in and do major service,” he said. “We’re probably going to weigh in on that once we get through the holidays. At some point, the bridge crew has to stop and they have to fabricate materials for next year’s projects. We have to start getting ready for next year.”

Not all work will stop, of course.