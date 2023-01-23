Izaak Walton League Banquet

Bob Boettger drums up bids in the live auction at the Izaak Walton League annual banquet. People packed into the Schleswig Community Building on Saturday night for the annual banquet. A lot of prime rib was served. People went through 25 loins that averaged 15 pounds each, for 275 pounds of meat. All 400 tickets printed for the event were sold, and some were sold twice. A number of tickets were fashioned out of pieces of paper, and, in addition, 40 carry-out meals were sold. A number of members of the Izaak Walton League commented that it looked like the biggest crowd ever.
Gordon Wolf photos
Josh Korwes, of Manning, shows the number of tickets his arm span netted. Tickets received in the Arm Stretch game were put in a bucket for a chance to win a Henry 2nd Amendment Tribute .22 Rifle.
Gordon Wolf
Curtis Lingle, of Manilla, sends a ping pong ball on its way toward an array of red Solo cups. People paid for chances to earn tickets by putting the ping pong balls in the cups. The prize in the game was a gun.
Gordon Wolf
Finley Boettger gives her dad, auctioneer Bob Boettger, a big smile after having a good draw in the shell game. Numbers printed on the bottom of the shells determined how many tickets a player received. The tickets were for chances to win a Smith & Wesson MP 5.56.
Gordon Wolf
Kyle Bubke, of Schleswig, spins the wheel to win tickets. Dylan Krohnke (left), of Schleswig, and Scott Schiltz, of Earling, were in charge of the game. The prize was a Beretta A300 Ultima 12-gauge shotgun.
Gordon Wolf
With hands on their heads or on their bottoms, youth keep their eyes on the stage at the Schleswig Community Building where auctioneer Bob Boettger flips a coin. If it comes up tails, those with their hands on their head have to sit down; the reverse happens if the coin comes of heads. The prize for being the last one standing was a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun. Six BB guns were given away in six rounds of the Heads or Tails game.
Gordon Wolf
In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Izaak Walton League national organization, Jack Johnson, of Schleswig, made a commemorative fishing rod, which was sold during the live auction on Saturday night. The handle of the rod sported the words “Izaak Walton League/100 years — 1922-2022,” and had an Izaak Walton League 100th anniversary decal.
Gordon Wolf
The Izaak Walton League is raising funds to remove 23,000 cubic yards of silt from the back side of its bond at the Clarence Bartlett Park located just east of Highway 39 between Deloit and Kiron. The project will cost about $200,000. The Ikes have already received two donations to kick off the fundraiser.
Gordon Wolf
Youth examine the prize table to choose door prizes after their names were drawn.
