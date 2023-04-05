“How Sweet It Is!” will be the next concert in the Crawford County Arts concert series.

Steve Leslie will perform a heart-warming tribute to Taylor at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The concert is sponsored by Crawford County Arts and Crawford County Trust & Savings Bank.

Leslie counts Taylor as one of his greatest influences. Among the songs he will perform on April 14 are Sweet Baby James, How Sweet It Is, Country Road, Fire And Rain, You’ve Got a Friend, and Carolina in My Mind.

Leslie is a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and guitarist. His songs have been recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chestnut, George Strait, Darryl Worley, Rhonda Vincent, Neal McCoy and Darius Rucker.

He won a Grammy Award for writing the title cut for Ricky Skaggs’ 2004 Best Bluegrass Album.