Funeral services for Jeanette Mathies, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with private burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died September 28 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Carstensen, of Denison, and Daniel Mathies, of Denison; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lou Hansen, of Sylmar, California; a sister, Mary Lyman, of Manning; and a special niece, Marie Lyman.