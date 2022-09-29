 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jeanette Mathies

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Jeanette Mathies, 90, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with private burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She died September 28 at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Carstensen, of Denison, and Daniel Mathies, of Denison; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lou Hansen, of Sylmar, California; a sister, Mary Lyman, of Manning; and a special niece, Marie Lyman.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patty Lyman

Patty Lyman

A celebration of life for Patty Lyman, 54, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Huebner Funeral Home in Deniso…

Colleen J. Pauley

Colleen J. Pauley

A private family memorial service for Colleen J. Pauley, 64, of Denison, will take place at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese rover finds signs of underground water-made structures on Mars