Jennifer Zupp-Smith named CDC’s Volunteer of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also serves on the Norelius Community Library Board and is involved in many youth activities.

“She provided a welcoming opportunity for other community members to participate where they could learn and grow by interacting with others,” Blakley said. “Their efforts and success on rejuvenating the mini golf course at the Denison Aquatic Center was astonishing. This person gave countless hours of her blood, sweat and heart in getting this project started, and her dedication to getting it finished was second to none.”

Zupp-Smith expressed gratitude for receiving the award but said she didn’t anticipate winning any kind of award for the work because it was a labor of love.

“It’s not something that would have been done by myself. It definitely took the whole community to come together, and I’m just really proud of being a part of it,” she said.

She said her sister, Jessica, was just as involved in the project as she was. She also thanked the staff at her law office and thanked her husband, Brian.

“At the end of the day, I just think it’s a good project for the whole community and most importantly, an example for our youth to see and just look around in their own neighborhood to see where they can make some improvement,” Zupp-Smith said.