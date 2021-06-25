Jensen sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment; ordered to make restitution

Brenda Jensen, who pleaded guilty in federal court on October 20 last year to embezzling nearly $1.5 million from Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced this afternoon to 36 month’s imprisonment and was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29.

Jensen had been the head teller of Consumers Credit Union in Denison. In a plea agreement filed last year, she admitted to embezzling money from the credit union from at least May 2012 to March 2018.

Information previously provided by the U.S. District Attorney, Northern District of Iowa, says that Jensen’s scheme caused Consumer Credit Union to enter a forced merger with SAC Federal Credit Union.

SAC Credit Union later changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.

After the sentencing this afternoon in federal court in Sioux City, Jensen was released and ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons at a designated time and place.

The sentence says Jensen’s first priority for restitution is to Cobalt Credit Union in the amount of $430,470.83 and the second priority for restitution is to Credit Union National Association Mutual Group in the amount of $1,031,009.46. The sentence says that $52,500 is to be payable immediately and the remaining balance is due immediately, with the interest requirement waived.

