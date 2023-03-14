The Dow City-Arion (DC-A) Alumni Committee announced that Jeri Vogt will be the recipient of the 2023 Greyhound Award. The award will be presented to Vogt at the DC-A Alumni Banquet on May 27.

Vogt graduated from Dow City-Arion in 1974 and has dedicated her life and career to the service of others, mainly through the many roles she has filled at the Crawford County Treasurer’s office. Public service and her ongoing dedication to her church and the DC-A Alumni Association are the key reasons Vogt was selected for the honor.

The Greyhound Award is presented each year to the recipient or recipients who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the Dow City-Arion School, the Alumni Association, and/or the community.

The following have been recipients of the award.

James Kloewer, Melvin ‘Crip’ Miller and Vernon Shotwell in 2003

Albert Ordal in 2004

Helen Turner Hartwig in 2005

Clarice Rule in 2006

Pat Garrett in 2007

Gene Harre, Joan North and Marvel (Popp) Heistand in 2008

Laura (Artgotsinger) Westermeyer in 2009

Becky Eimermann, Bill Eimermann and Glen Cary in 2010

Nellie Brasel, Phyllis TenEyck and Robert Custer in 2011

Lois Brasel, Rena Riley and Patricia Blankman in 2012

Linda and Verle McCutcheon and Christine Brink in 2013

Doris Kahl and Susan Weber in 2014

Charles and Jane Smith and Marilyn Keuck in 2015

Alan and Maxine Garrett and Jim Steinkuehler in 2016

Vincent Leinen in 2017

Peggy Christie, Helen McCoid and Elisabeth (McAllister) Petersen in 2018

Ace and Marilyn Ettleman in 2019

Jack Ahart and Victor Thomsen in 2022

The annual banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Boyer Valley North School (former DC-A School) Gymnasium in Dow City. Alumni and faculty can make their reservations to attend by sending $20 per person ($30 per person for responses paid or postmarked after May 19) to Dow City Alumni Association, P.O. Box 163, Dow City, IA 51528, or by paying via PAYPAL to DCAalumni@hotmail.com. Include with the payment the year of graduation and, if applicable, the preference to be seated with your class or with your spouse’s class.

Responses postmarked or paid after May 19 may not necessarily be seated with their respective graduating classes. Phone reservations are not accepted. The alumni committee encourages alumni to bring guests who are 16 years of age and older.