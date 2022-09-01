Funeral services for Joan Hiles, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 5, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Private inurnment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison on Wednesday, September 7.

She died Tuesday, August 30, at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Bruhn, of Carroll, Linda Petersen, of Denison, and Joni Slechta, of Denison; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.