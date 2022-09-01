 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Joan Hiles

  • Updated
  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Joan Hiles, 91, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 5, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Private inurnment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison on Wednesday, September 7.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She died Tuesday, August 30, at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Bruhn, of Carroll, Linda Petersen, of Denison, and Joni Slechta, of Denison; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

French schools struggling to recruit teachers as classes begin