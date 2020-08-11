Job Corps’s Shari Clausen receives ESGR award

On Friday, Christopher Broman surprised his supervisor, Shari Clausen, by presenting her with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) award.
Broman, who is in quality control and admissions at Denison Job Corps, has been in the Iowa Army National Guard for 15 years, and for over two years has been working with Clausen, the admissions and placement director at Job Corps.
The ESGR award recognizes employees who support employee participation in the National Guard and Reserve.
“In the entire time working here with Shari, she is one of the best bosses I’ve ever had,” said Broman. “She has always been supportive of my military service, even though it does add stress to her at times, with just the two of us in the office.”
Broman nominated Clausen for the award.
It reads, “Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve recognizes Shari Clausen of Denison Job Corps Center as a patriotic employer, contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
It is signed by the executive director and the national chair of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Broman, who is with Bravo Troop with the 113th Cavalry Regiment out of Camp Dodge, said having a supportive employer takes a lot of worry from the shoulders from those in the military and their families.
“To have an employer that is supportive, that’s willing to work with you when assignments are given - sometimes I have to go quickly with last-second training - is really helpful for me. It’s one less thing I have to worry about when I’m at training,” he said, adding that his wife is extremely glad that Clausen has been supportive.
Broman is a cavalry scout. The unit does reconnaissance, filling the information requirements of the brigade commander.
Clausen said Broman is the first person she’s worked with who has been in the National Guard.
“We’ve been able to coordinate his assignments when he’s gone, and he’s good about catching things up when he leaves and getting back at it when he returns,” she said. “It’s about him and me and the rest of the time working together.”
Clausen has been in her current position for five years. She has worked at Denison Job Corps Center for 30 years.
The award comes as Broman is about to deploy for one year with his unit.